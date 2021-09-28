Free BBL Picks: 2021 Hamburg Towers vs. Niners Chemnitz – free odds

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, the Hamburg Towers are playing against the Niners Chemnitz; free BBL picks are available. The game begins at 12:30 p.m. ET from inside the Inselpark-halle in Hamburg, Germany. In the last head-to-head meeting, Chemnitz defeated the Towers 98-97 on April 19, 2021.

Hamburg Towers vs. BV Chemnitz 99 betting picks

According to MyBookie betting odds, the Towers are 7.5-point favorites over Chemnitz. The total is also set at 164.5. BV Chemnitz 99’s best moneyline is +246, while the Hamburg Towers’ best moneyline is -357. Including last season, the Hamburg Towers are on a five-game losing streak. The updated betting odds from MyBookie for the Towers-Chemnitz contest are down below.

Point spread: Towers -7.5 (-114)

Total: 164.5

Best moneyline: Chemnitz +246, Towers -357

Towers vs. Chemnitz – prediction and free pick

As stated before, the Towers are the favorites in Wednesday’s matchup. When Hamburg’s odds are -345, their chance of winning is 78%. However, the team wins 56% of their games with these favorable odds. On Sept. 25, 2021, they lost 88-87 versus MHP Riesen. That was their first game of the 2021-22 season in the BBL tournament. The Hamburg Towers have lost seven of their past eight games.

After the Towers played their first game, the team now ranks fifth for points per game (87), 18th in rebounds (20), first in assists (28) and 15th for points allowed per game (88). While it was only one game, Jaylon Brown scored 24 points, along with accumulating 3.0 assists. Caleb Homesley had 15 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist as well. One game is barely anything to go off of.

Moreover, on Sept. 25, 2021, Chemnitz defeated EWE Baskets Oldenburg 79-78. The Niners Chemnitz rank 13th in points per game (79), eighth in rebounds (31), second in assists (25) and fifth for points allowed (78). In their one-point victory, Isiaha Mike scored a team-high 19 points. He also finished his performance with 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks. Ranking second in points, Darion Atkins ended his game with 14 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.

Thus far, the Hamburg Towers have not shown sufficient shooting accuracy or the ability to out-rebound their opponents. They are slacking off on defense, too. Oddsmakers have miscalculations once in a while, and the beginning of the season is always a scientific crapshoot. To add to that observation, in the previous 17 head-to-head games, Chemnitz are 10-7 against the Towers. Pick Chemnitz to win and the total will go over 164.5. Other free BBL picks at Basketball Insiders can be found on the main page.

