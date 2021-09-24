Free WNBA Playoffs Picks: Second Playoff Round – predictions and odds

On Sunday, Sept. 26, the Phoenix Mercury are facing the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky are playing against the Minnesota Lynx; free WNBA playoffs picks are available. It is now the second round of the 2021 postseason.

The Mercury-Storm playoff game begins at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, whereas the Sky-Lynx postseason game starts at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The odds down below were taken by Bovada. Other free WNBA playoffs picks can be found on the main page.

Mercury vs. Storm: odds, predictions and free picks

Leading into this second-round postseason matchup, the Mercury are projected to win this thriller by three points on the road. Though, Seattle is 7-3 in the past 10 head-to-head meetings. Not to mention, with an average of 35 rebounds in these games, the Storm out-rebounded the Mercury. The Storm are one of the best teams at home this season.

Therefore, home court advantage is something to think about. The Mercury have not defeated the Storm since Jul. 9, 2021, when they won 85-77 at the Footprint Center. Furthermore, Phoenix is 11-5 against the spread this season and 12-4 away overall. On the flip side, the Storm are 5-12 ATS at home and 12-5 straight up at home overall.

Injuries:

Mercury: Guard Dianna Taurasi is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury.

Storm: Forward Alanna Smith is also listed as questionable to play because she is quarantining. She either tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did.

For other notable betting trends, Phoenix is 1-5 ATS in their previous six games played. They are also 11-3 SU in their past 14 games, 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games on the road and 6-1 SU in their previous seven away games. Additionally, the total has gone under in four of the team’s last five games when playing Seattle on the road. Here’s an important betting trend: the Mercury are 1-7 SU in their past eight away games versus the Storm.

Moreover, for the Storm, they are 2-6 ATS in their past eight games, 3-10 ATS in their last 13 home games and 7-2 SU in their previous nine home games. To add to these statistics, the total has gone under in seven of the team’s last eight games when playing Phoenix. And, the Storm are 5-11 ATS in their past 16 games played at home versus the Mercury. In summary, the Storm should be favored. Pick Seattle to win in an upset and the total will go under 163.

Sky vs. Lynx: odds, predictions and free picks

In Sunday’s playoff matchup at the Target Center, the Lynx are projected to defeat the Sky by at least six points. Though, oddsmakers might be underestimating Chicago’s ability to win on the road. While the Lynx are 7-3 in their past 10 head-to-head meetings versus the Sky, Chicago did win 105-89 on Jul. 15, 2021. Also, the total went over in the past three games.

Chicago is 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games played and 2-3-1 ATS in the team’s past six away games. The Sky are 8-4 SU in their previous 12 games, in addition to the betting statistics listed above. Plus, the total has gone over in five of the team’s past seven road games. And, Chicago is 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against Minnesota.

Injuries:

Sky: There are no reported injuries for Sunday’s game.

Lynx: Center Damiris Dantas and guard Rennia Davis are both out for the season due to foot injuries.

For Minnesota’s betting trends, the Lynx are 14-4-1 ATS in their past 19 games and 9-1 SU in their previous 10 games. The total has gone over in five of the team’s last six games as well. The team is also 5-0 in their past five home games, 6-1 ATS in the previous seven games versus Chicago and 11-2 SU in their last 13 home games against the Sky.

It should go without saying that Minnesota is on four-game winning streak, too. Their 13-3 home record for the season should not go ignored. For those interested in picking Chicago to upset Minnesota, the Sky are 10-6 away this season. So, based on the betting records, pick the Lynx to win and expect the total to go over 165.5. Other free WNBA playoffs picks are available at Basketball Insiders.

