Georgetown fired head coach Patrick Ewing, following Wednesday’s 80-48 loss against Villanova in the first round of the Big East Tournament, and now the BetOnline sportsbook has released next coach odds for the Hoyas. According to oddsmakers, Rick Pitino (-200) is the betting favorite to replace the NBA Hall of Famer.

Mike Brey (+500) has the next-best odds, ranking ahead of Micah Shrewsberry (+600), Ed Cooley (+800), Kevin Keatts (+800), Kim English (+1400), Mike Boynton (+1400), and other candidates. Check out the full list below from the BetOnline sportsbook.

2203 Georgetown Basketball Next Coach Odds

Georgetown Coach Candidate Odds Play Rick Pitino -200 Mike Brey +500 Micah Shrewsberry +600 Ed Cooley +800 Kevin Keatts +800 Kim English +1400 Mike Boynton +1400 Rick Pitino Jr. +1600 Brad Underwood +1800 Grant McCasland +2000 Mike Jones +2000 Matt Langel +2000 Tubby Smith +10000

Top Candidates For The Georgetown Basketball Coaching Job

Rick Pitino (-200)

Rick Pitino has served over 30 years in the NCAA as a head coach. The five-time SEC Tournament champ has coached Boston University (1978–83), Providence (1985–87), Kentucky (1989–97), and Louisville (2001–17). Pitino’s overall head coaching record in the NCAA is 709-289 (.710).

Furthermore, Pitino won two NCAA tournament championships in 1996 and 2013. However, the 2013 win was vacated by the NCAA. The New York native coached his teams to the Final Four a total of seven times (1987, 1993, 1996–97, 2005, 2012–13). So, what’s the problem? At the moment, he’s currently head coach of the Iona Gaels.

Mike Brey (+500)

Additionally, Mike Brey has the second-best odds to be named the next head coach of Georgetown. While his college coaching résumé is not as appealing as Pitino’s, the Maryland native still has plenty of head coaching experience at the NCAA level. Brey coached Delaware from 1995 through 2000, and then moved on to Notre Dame.

With the Fighting Irish, Brey coached the team for 23 seasons (2000–23). He won two America East regular season championships (1998–99), two America East tournaments (1998–99), and one ACC tournament (2015). Brey has amassed an overall head coaching record of 582-329 (.639). He has now stepped down as head coach of Notre Dame.

Micah Shrewsberry (+600)

Lastly, Georgetown could hire Micah Shrewsberry in the coming days. This hire would be a mixed bag. Shrewsberry has a 34-29 (.540) record as head coach of Penn State. Though, he has only been a head coach for two seasons in the NCAA. For Hoyas fans, this is not very reassuring. It’s a bit of a risk.

After rolling the dice on Patrick Ewing, Georgetown might decide to pursue a veteran coach. Shrewsberry has also worked as an assistant coach with Wabash (1999–00), DePauw (2001–03), IU South Bend (2005–07), Butler (2008–11), and Purdue (2011–13, 2019–21). But he’s probably not be the right fit for the job.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like