Georgia Online Gambling: Best Online Casinos in Georgia

The Best Georgia Online Casinos List 2021

The experts at Basketball Insiders have evaluated numerous online casinos in Georgia. And we have put together a list of the best online casinos in Georgia for 2021 based on our criteria. They include:

Wild Casino: Overall Best Casino in Georgia

Ignition: 100 table games on offer

BetUS: Best Online Casino in Georgia for versatility

BetOnline: 100% up to $3,000 to play casino games!

Bovada: Best Online Casino in Georgia for Poker tournaments with $1m Guaranteed Prizes

Intertops: 24/7 customer support

MyB Casino: Great Selection of Live Dealer Games like Blackjack, Super 6, Baccarat, etc. all powered by Visionary iGaming.

Big Spin Casino: Amazing Refer a Friend Bonus of 200% up to $200

Las Atlantis: One of the best online casinos in Georgia for mobile gameplay

Red Dog: More then 185 video slot games powered by RTG including Ancient Gods and Achilles Slot

Best Georgia Online Casinos Reviewed

In this section, we will be taking a deeper look at our top 5 casinos for Georgia online gambling. We will cover the core features and reasons why we chose them as our top casinos in Georgia out of the numerous gambling sites in the US.

Wild Casino: Overall Best Casino in Georgia

Wild casino is a crypto casino run and managed by the same companies responsible for names like SportsBetting and BetOnline. This casino was developed in 2017, but because those responsible for its operations already have deep roots in the industry, it has risen to become a popular name and one of the best online casinos in Georgia.

It has an extensive collection of slot games, table games, and a live dealer selection. Fans of live dealer games will be particularly pleased since the games available run round the clock. It is powered by Fresh Deck Studios and consists of a decent number of poker, roulette, and baccarat tables.

New players also get the opportunity to benefit from a bulky welcome bonus of $5,000! This is decent since not many online casinos offer this much to new players. The bonus is split between the first 5 deposits, with the first deposits pegged at 250% up to $1,000And the remaining four deposits are pegged at 100% up to $1,000. If you are in Georgia, this is a casino we highly recommend you try out.

Pros

Extensive collection of casino games

Amazing welcome bonus

Supports payments with cryptocurrencies

Payouts are very fast

Cons

It has no live chat feature.

Ignition Casino: Best Online Casino in Georgia for Table Games

Ignition is one of the best casino platforms for players who want to enjoy table games in Georgia. With variations of Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Craps, and Poker, you will be spoilt for options in this casino.

Ignition Casino was established in 2016 and is completely licensed and regulated by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. This top regulatory body ensures you are safe and secure when you play in this online casino.

In addition to its vast collection of table games, you will also find slots, live dealer games, virtual sports, and video poker. This ensures you are spoilt for options, and the fact that they are powered by top developers like BetSoft and Realtime Gaming is another major benefit.

The casino also offers a welcome match bonus of 200% up to $2,00 and 300% up to $3,000 if you deposit with bitcoin. And if you ever run into problems, you can reach out to the effective customer support team via telephone and email. All of these and many more make it one of the best online casinos in Georgia.

Pros

Awesome welcome match bonus of up to $3,000

Extensive collection of table games, including anonymous tables

Properly licensed and regulated to ensure safety

Numerous tournaments available

Cons

No e-wallets available to make payments

The wagering requirement is 50x, and this is quite high.

BetUS Casino: Best Online Casino in Georgia for Sports Betting

BetUS online casino is a beautifully designed platform that is well known in Georgia. It offers casino games, live betting, sportsbook, racebook, and eSports betting. This makes it a great choice for players who want to gamble in a single location.

This casino has been in existence since 1994, and the fact that it is still a popular name today means it is doing something right. You stand the chance of choosing between three amazing welcome bonus offers the moment you sign up on this casino, including:

150% match bonus of up to $3,000 for casino games

125% sign up bonus divided into 100% deposit bonus up to $2,500 for sports betting and 25% up to $625 for casino games

150% crypto bonus divided into 100% match deposit bonus of up to $5,000 and 50% match deposit bonus of up to $2,500.

If you enjoy playing games on your mobile devices, BetUS has a fully mobile platform that works on both IOS and Android devices. And the best part is that it does not compromise quality making it one of the best online casinos in Georgia!

Pros

Numerous bonuses and promotions to choose from

Tons of casino games

Supports sports betting

24/7 customer support

Supports crypto payments

Cons

It does not support e-wallets.

BetOnline Casino: Best Online Casino in Georgia for Bonus offers

BetOnline casino has more than 20 years of experience under its belt since it was developed in 2001. It offers players the opportunity to make various bets, including casino games, sports, live bets, racebooks, and eSports. It also offers tons of consents that promise players amazing rewards.

New players will enjoy amazing rewards, including 100% up to $3,000 to play casino games. There are also welcome bonuses on sports, crypto, and poker which ensures diversity, and which is why many players see it as one of the best online casinos in Georgia.

BetOnline casino understands the benefits of good customer support. For this reason, it gives players the option of getting help via phone, fax, email, and a live chat feature, all of which are always available.

BetOnline casino supports deposits and withdrawals via bitcoin, which allows for privacy. But if you prefer, you can choose other popular methods like MasterCard, Visa, American Express, etc., for payments.

Pros

Great promotions and bonuses

Numerous betting options

Various outlets for customer support

Great mobile functionality

Fast payout casino

Cons

The wagering requirements are on the high side.

Bovada Casino: Best Online Casino in Georgia for Tournaments

Bovada online casino is a casino that has been around since 2011. It has more than 150 casino games, including slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer games. If you want to take a break from the norm at any point, it allows you to bet on horses and other sports.

Bovada is the leading poker website in Georgia since it offers massive tournaments, which the competition can’t beat. Players who deposit funds using bitcoin can enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $3,750 split between the first three deposits. There is also a generous refer a friend bonus of up to $100 and an extra $25 if you use bitcoin to make the payment.

And to ensure you have no problems making payment, Bovada casino accepts Bitcoin, Visa Credit Cards, Visa Gift Cards, Wire transfer, Rapid Transfer, and Check by courier. Overall, this casino will offer players in Georgia an amazing experience making it one of the best online casinos in Georgia.

Pros

Encompasses a casino, racebook, and sportsbook in one platform

Supports cryptocurrency

Great game selection

Amazing website design and functionality

24/7 customer support

Cons

You will need to pay fees on deposits with credit cards.

Top Georgia Online Casinos Comparison

What Games Can You Play at Online Georgia Casinos?

Playing Live Dealer Games at Georgia Casinos Online

How to Play at a Georgia Casino

Playing in a Georgia online casino is not difficult, and with the right information, you can register in less than 5 minutes. We have put together this easy-to-follow guide to make the process of registering in Wild casino seamless.

Step 1: Create your account

The first thing you need to do is hit the “Join Now” button at the top right of Wild casino. When you do this, you will be required to input your details, including your name, email, password, etc.

Once you have filled in the details successfully, you should see this:

Step 2: Make a Deposit

Once you have completed the registration, click on “Get Started,” as stated in the image above. This will then direct you to the cashier/banking page, where you will be required to choose your preferred deposit option. Pick one, and make the minimum deposit.

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus and Start Playing!

Wild casino has an amazing welcome bonus offer for players. Remember to claim it as soon as you make your first deposit. If you don’t want the bonus, you can still head to the casino lobby and start playing your favorite games!

Is Gambling in Georgia Allowed? The Legality of Gambling in Georgia

Gambling laws are different in each state, and Georgia has its unique laws. Georgia is extremely strict when it comes to gambling in general. It is prohibited to wager on dog races, horse races, or play in casinos. The only type of gambling that players can engage in are raffles channeled at charitable organizations. Players can take part in lotteries or poker leagues that have no player buy-ins.

Any resident of Georgia who wants to bet in casinos will need to head to another state or use a casino cruise that runs its operations in international waters.

Is online gambling in Georgia legal

No, online gambling is not legal in Georgia, along with gambling of any kind. However, it has not been deemed illegal either, which means it is a gray area. And answers may differ dep[ending on who you ask. In 2020, there was proposed legislation to allow voters to weigh in on the expansion of gambling laws to allow land-based casinos and legal sports betting. However, this proposal failed, and online gambling is still illegal in Georgia to date.

On the bright side, players can still enjoy gambling activities by playing in offshore online casinos. These are casinos that don’t have their servers in Georgia which means they don’t need a license from Georgia. Instead, these casinos are licensed by regulatory bodies like the Curacao Gaming Authority and can still accept players from all parts of the US, including Georgia. If you want to play for real money, you can check out these online casinos.

History of gambling in Georgia

Georgia has always been a highly conservative state. Its gambling history involves more of cracking down on unlicensed operators and getting them out of business. The first form of gambling came in the form of Southern lotteries in the 1800s, led by Louisiana, Georgia’s southern neighbor. However, in 1878, Georgia passed a law that made the sale of lottery tickets illegal. This did not change until 1993, when the modern state lottery was put in place.

Georgia refused to change its stance even as neighboring operators made changes by legalizing horse race betting through Pari-Mutuel or pooled machines. But it budged a little in 1978 by allowing charity bingo and raffles, which, even to date, requires strict licensing.

Residents of Georgia have always found ways creative ways to engage in gambling activities even with the laws. One of these was online poker and gambling, which is not banned in many states asides from Georgia. The most successful way this has been turned around is through cruises to no specific location, which begins from the coast of Georgia. Here, you get into a ship that sails to international waters, allowing you to gamble legally. As of now, only one of the boats is in operation.

Banning of Machines

In 1999, South Carolina banned video poker machines, and many of these devices landed in Georgia. And because of a loophole in the law that had to do with payouts, it meant these machines were legal. But in 2002, the government pushed some legislation forward that made these machines illegal.

Like other states, numerous internet cafes popped up and are utilized as quasi-casinos. These hidden establishments allow many people to enjoy gambling activities. But, the state prosecutors noticed them in 2011 and have been reigning in on them since then. In 2012, the Republican senate voted that a casino that would help pay for education should be established. However, this vote did not make it through, even though it narrowly did. The implication is that there is still a slight chance that gambling will be legal in Georgia in the future.

Overview of The Most Important Dates

1800s: Southern lotteries came into Georgia as the first form of Gambling

1876: The sale of lottery tickets was deemed illegal

1978: Charity raffles and bingos became legal

1993: The modern state lottery was created

1999: Many video poker machines were banned in South Carolina and found their way to Georgia.

2002: Video poker machines were deemed illegal

2011: Crack-down on quasi casinos

2012: Republicans push for the creation of a casino but failed

Georgia Gambling Revenues

Georgia earns money from only its state lottery since it does not support land-based casinos. However, its lottery is the most popular in the United States. In the fiscal year 2020, the lottery amassed $1.23 billion, while in the fiscal year 2021, it amassed over $1.5 billion.

By law, half of the money earned is allocated to prizes, one-third to education, and the rest to running and marketing the lottery. The money for education is used to fund the HOPE scholarship. To date, the Georgia Lottery Corp has returned over $23.8 billion for education.

Land casinos in Georgia: Georgia Casino Locations

There are no land-based casinos in Georgia since casinos are not permitted. However, you can find a cruise ship casino which we will cover below.

Emerald Princess Brunswick: Best Georgia Casino for International Waters

The Emerald Princess is a casino situated on a very appealing cruise ship located in Brunswick, Georgia. It offers two vast gaming halls with numerous gambling activities that will satisfy any aid gambler. This casino has over 200 slot machines along with numerous playing options. Players can also enjoy the view from the magnificent observation deck and enjoy delicious meals.

Casino Name Address The Emerald Princess 1 Emerald Princess Drive, Brunswick, 31523

Conclusion: gambling in Georgia

Even though the major forms of gambling in Georgia are still illegal in Gambling, there are still many ways you can enjoy your gambling activities. One of these is participating in charitable bingo events or heading onto a cruise ship like The Emerald Princess covered above. And if you decide to play in Georgia today, there are still many online casinos that accept players from Georgia, like those we have covered above. Register in any of them today, and enjoy the thrill of playing for real money!

FAQs: Frequently Asked Questions about Georgia Online Gambling

What is the best online casino in Georgia?

Based on our review and evaluation of certain criteria, the best online casino in Georgia is Wild Casino. The welcome bonus is outstanding, and you get to choose from a variety of game options. However, there are many other options for Georgia gambling like Ignition, BetUS, BetOnline, AND Bovada casino.

Will I Face Trouble for Playing at Online Casinos in Georgia?

Online Gambling is a grey area in Georgia, and nobody has ever been prosecuted for gambling online. You can avoid trouble by playing in any of our recommended casinos since they have offshore servers and don’t operate from Georgia itself.

How Do I Stay Safe Playing Casino Games Online in Georgia?

To stay safe in Georgia online casinos, make sure you play in only licensed and regulated options like those we recommend. Also, you need to ensure that any casino you play in does not have its servers in Georgia, so you don’t get prosecuted.

Are online casinos legal in Georgia?

No, licensed online casinos are not legal in Georgia. However, you can play in online casinos with offshore accounts and servers not in Georgia like those on our list. These casinos accept players from most parts of the US, including Georgia, which means you can play without worries.

Are online casinos in Georgia safe?

Yes, Online casinos in Georgia are safe so long as you play in licensed and regulated casinos like those on our list.

Can I win real money at online casinos in Georgia?

Yes, you can win money so long as you deposit real money and win a real money game in a Georgia casino.

Which online casino has the best payouts in Georgia?

Wild casino has the best payout in Georgia since it is between 24 hours to 48 hours, and this is much faster than most online casinos today.