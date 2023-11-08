Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out his own Bucks defense despite beating Brooklyn

Despite Milwaukee making it two-straight victories after a complicated 129-125 win against Brooklyn on Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still not satisfied. The Greek Freak produced a season-high 36-point performance and displayed some of his best basketball on both sides of the court.

The 28-year-old complained about his team’s defense during his postgame interview, even though they played much better vs. the Nets than during last week’s two blowout losses against the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks.

“I hope we can be better defensively,” Antetokounmpo told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I feel like our gaps wasn’t tight. Guys felt comfortable going one-on-one and getting to the rim, drawing fouls. Our help defense has gotta be better.”

How bad Lillard gotta be on defense that the Bucks have one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA despite having Giannis and Lopez on the team 😭 pic.twitter.com/VZ1Lq9OnAo — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 3, 2023

One of the most positive takes from their last triumph was the fact that they conquered their first road game of the campaign on Monday and Giannis gave his team credit when credit is due.

“Offensively I think the second unit did a great job just moving the ball, playing fast, getting open looks,” said the Bucks forward. “And down the stretch I feel like Dame, me and Khris (Middleton) and our shooters were ready to play, ready to close out the game. So, there was a lot of good things that we did, there was a lot of things that we gotta get better on.”

The Wisconsin franchise is currently 11th in the NBA in points per contest and 25th in opponents points per match. The Milwaukee squad is also sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference, while the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers currently hold better records.

“We know our identity; we’re just trying to figure out what works, and we’ve got to be good at everything,” Antetokounmpo added. “I think we are very good in drop when Brook’s on the floor. We are really good when we play small, we can switch. We can make guys just play one-on-one and take tough shots.”

NBA Insider explains what Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo are doing behind the scenes to make partnership work

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes recently shed a light on what are the behind the scenes of Giannis and Damian Lillard‘s relationship, who are meeting at the forward’s house to develop a stronger chemistry together.

“But those two are working behind the scenes trying to get things together,” the NBA insider revealed. “I know Dame was at Giannis’ house over the weekend working out at his house. They were watching film. Those two are committed to trying to enhance each other collectively. And then in turn, that’s going to enhance the team’s play.”

In the video above, check out how both Bucks superstars solved their victory against the Nets after a wild ending to the game.

“So they’re doing everything they can behind the scenes to try the make this situation be a successful situation. But it’s going to be a work in progress,” Haynes assured. Most of our recommended sport betting sites now consider the Bucks (+450) to have the 2nd best odds to conquer the league this campaign.