Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced he won’t represent Greece in the upcoming FIBA World Cup to fully recover from his latest health procedure, he can put his mind back on conquering everything in the NBA next season. However, as his contract extension is closing in, he admitted he just wants another championship even if it isn’t in Milwaukee.

Once upon a time, the Greek superstar was probably the most sought-after player in the league, as everyone was trying to get him, including Lakers, Heat and Mavs. Nevertheless, once he signed his latest deal with the Bucks back in 2020, he stayed put and led his franchise to the 2021 NBA trophy.

The thing is, ever since that championship, the last two campaigns haven’t gone too well, not even reaching their Conference’s Finals. As his contract is coming to an end, he will become eligible for another extension soon. However, if he decides not to sign it, he will become a free agent again in 2025.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not signing an extension in Milwaukee next summer if everyone isn’t on the same page “I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to… pic.twitter.com/M2GB601JJ1 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 24, 2023

In a recent New York Times interview, the 28-year-old acknowledges that next summer will truly be the time to make a decision about his future.

“The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise it doesn’t make sense,” Antetokounmpo said. “But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.”

The Bucks superstar is well aware that financially speaking, he can wait until next year to add five more campaigns to his potential extension. However, it’s not all about money for the Greek Freak, as he’s an intense competitor and has made clear that his true desire is basketball glory.

“But at the end of the day, being a winner, it’s over that goal,” he said this week. “Winning a championship comes first. I don’t want to be 20 years on the same team and don’t win another championship.”

Giannis admitted that he doesn’t plan to extend a deal in Milwaukee if everyone isn’t on the same page

The Milwaukee foward is still young, and should have at least five more years of playing at the top of his game. However, the rest of the team who won that 2021 title is getting older, as Khris Middleton is 32, Jrue Holiday is 33 and Brook Lopez is 35.

Antetokounmpo also told the New York Times that he won’t be signing a new deal with the Bucks if the administration doesn’t pull enough moves to bring the squad together.

Even though he did endorse the signing of new coach Adrian Griffin, who used to be an assistant for the Toronto Raptors, he had a great relationship with former trainer Mike Budenholzer and also expressed his doubts about the how it will all unfold next season.

“You’ve got to see the dynamics,” he said. “How the coach is going to be, how we’re going to be together. At the end of the day, I feel like all my teammates know and the organization knows that I want to win a championship. As long as we’re on the same page with that and you show me and we go together to win a championship, I’m all for it.”