The All-Star Game is headed to San Francisco once again, as the Warriors have announced this Monday they are set to host the prestigious weekend in 2025. This will mark the first time that the Chase Center, which inaugurated in 2019 with the team’s move from Oakland, has ever hosted this event.

The last time that Golden State organized the NBA All-Star weekend was back in 2000, almost 25 years. Franchise owner Joe Lacob promises to bring together fans from all over the world to celebrate this special occasion.

“It has been 25 years since the NBA All-Star Game was played in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring the NBA’s marquee event to Chase Center in 2025,” he said in a statement. “In addition to the significant economic impact and tourism business that NBA All-Star will drive, we look forward to hosting various events in San Francisco and Oakland to bring together basketball fans from all over the world.”

San Francisco will host the 2025 NBA All-Star game at Chase Center, home of the Warriors ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/uHj1xsyJM4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2023

The schedule for the NBA’s marquee spectacle in the Bay Area has already been marked on the calendar, as it is set to start on February 14, 2025, and conclude two days later. Other events are expected to take place at the Oakland Arena, which was formerly known as Orace Arena, and is were the Warriors used to play before moving to the Chase Center.

This 2023/24 season, the All-Star Game will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Pacers. Tip off will be on February 16 and it will return to the traditional format, with the famous clash between Conferences.

The last six campaigns, the league used an All-Star Draft and even added an untimed fourth quarter that only came to an end when a team hit the final target score, known as Elam Ending. Both of these formats have been eliminated.

Steph Curry heard the news this Monday and said he’d like to participate in the three-point competition in 2025. “I won’t be out there dunking, but I know somebody will be putting on a show,” the superstar said. “You might see me behind some 3-point racks. That’d be fun, too.”

Curry recalls the last time San Francisco hosted the All-Star weekend as the event when Vince Carter won the dunk contest

Four-time champion Stephen Curry has special reasons for recalling the last time the Warriors received the NBA’s marquee event. Back then, his father Dell was teammates with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, as he wore the Raptors jersey in his first year.

“The interesting part about it is that’s when Vince [Carter] won the dunk contest,” said the point guard with a smile. “He was my dad’s teammate at the time, so I remember him and Tracy McGrady — rubbing shoulders with them out in Toronto.

“We lived up there when my dad was playing. Just the excitement about them participating in the week, Vinsanity was riding into its peak. So I remember that vividly, the sights and sounds of that dunk contest.”

As the league announced his team will host the 2025 All-Star Game, he expressed his excitement as it will be a first time at the new San Francisco arena.

“For it to be back now on the other side of the bridge at Chase Center should be amazing,” Curry said.