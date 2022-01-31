Grizzlies vs 76ers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Monday night’s interconference rematch, the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17, 34-18 ATS) are facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers (30-19, 25-24 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Can Joel Embiid and the Sixers obtain their first win against the Grizzlies since Feb. 7, 2020? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Grizzlies vs 76ers Game Information

Date: Monday, January 31, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Grizzlies vs 76ers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Grizzlies vs 76ers betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Grizzlies +3 (-110) | 76ers -3 (-110)

Best moneyline: Grizzlies +135 | 76ers -155

Over/Under: 221 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

PG Tyus Jones (questionable) | SF Dillon Brooks (out indefinitely) | SF Ziaire Williams (probable)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Furkan Korkmaz (questionable) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | SG Shake Milton (out indefinitely)

Grizzlies vs 76ers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, in the Grizzlies’ 115-95 home win over the Wizards on Saturday, guard Ja Morant scored a team-high 34 points in 34 minutes on the court. Guard Desmond Bane also closed out his performance with 19 points, 1.0 rebound and 4.0 assists in 29 minutes played. Memphis has won seven of its last 10 games. In addition to their three-game winning streak, the team is now 19-9 at home, 16-8 away and 17-7 ATS away this season.

As for the 76ers, on Saturday, in their 103-101 home win versus the Kings, center Joel Embiid added one more double-double to his career total. He accumulated 36 points, 12 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 35 minutes of action. Forward Tobias Harris had 16 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32 minutes played as well. Counting this win, Philadelphia has won seven of its past 10 contests. Now, they are 13-10 at home, 17-9 away and 9-14 ATS at home.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 55.6% chance of winning.

Anyways, in the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Grizzlies are a flawless 3-0 against the Sixers. On Dec. 13, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Memphis won 126-91 at FedExForum. Plus, the 76ers have not defeated them since Feb. 7, 2020, when they won 119-107 at Wells Fargo Center.

Plus, in the 76ers’ win over the Kings, guard Furkan Korkmaz injured his left knee late in the third quarter. The fifth-year player has been added to the team’s injury report. He is listed as questionable to play against the Grizzlies. In a total of 45 games played this season, Korkmaz has averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Grizzlies vs 76ers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Memphis is 13-3 ATS in the team’s past 16 games.

The total has gone under in 14 of the Grizzlies’ last 20 road contests played on a Monday.

Also, they are 14-3 ATS in their previous 17 matchups versus Philadelphia.

On the other side, the 76ers are 10-5 ATS in their past 15 games.

And, the total has gone under in eight of Philadelphia’s last 12 contests.

Not to mention, the Sixers are 5-1 SU in their previous six games played at Wells Fargo Center.

Projected Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

PG Desmond Bane | SG Ja Morant | SF John Konchar | PF Jaren Jackson Jr. | C Steven Adams

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Seth Curry | SG Tyrese Maxey | SF Matisse Thybulle | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Grizzlies vs 76ers Prediction | NBA Picks

To add to the information above, Memphis is 19-8 as a favorite, 14-9 as an underdog and 17-7 ATS away, while Philadelphia is 21-9 as a favorite, 9-10 as an underdog and 9-14 ATS at home. The Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They currently rank third in the standings, trailing the top-seeded Suns by six games. Of course, guard Ja Morant was nominated as a starter for the 2022 All-Star Game. Heading into tonight’s contest, the 76ers are three-point favorites at home.

Besides contrasting team records, the Sixers could earn their first win against the Grizzlies since 2020. Philadelphia is on a four-game win streak, but Memphis has won three consecutive games, too. All things considered, think about picking the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 221. If you’re interested in learning the basics of sports betting, feel free to read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.