Grizzlies vs Knicks Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Knicks welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to MSG tonight for this East versus West clash. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Grizzlies vs Knicks game.

Grizzlies vs Knicks Game Info

Memphis Grizzlies (35-18) vs. New York Knicks (24-27)

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden — New York, NY

Grizzlies vs Knicks NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Grizzlies vs Knicks NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: MEM: (-125) | NYK: (+110)

Point Spread: MEM: -3.5 (-110) | NYK: +3.5 (-110)

Total: 217 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

(SF) Dillon Brooks (out), (C) Steven Adams (game time decision)

New York Knicks Injury Report

(PG) Derrick Rose (out), (PF) Luka Samanic (game time decision)

Grizzlies vs Knicks News and Preview | NBA Picks

Memphis will be looking to get back to winning ways after their overtime loss in Philadelpia on Monday night. The Grizzlies fell 122-119 in that one and were led by superstar Ja Morant who had a game high 37 points in 41 minutes of action. Shooting Guard Desmond Bane had an excellent outing and added 34 along with 7 rebounds. Worryingly for the Grizzlies, their bench combined for a total of only 15 points in this one. They will need a bigger output from their bench if they are to come away from MSG with a victory tonight.

The Grizzlies currently sit third in the West, 7.5 games behind Western Conference leaders, Phoenix Suns. They do however have a 4 game advantage over fourth seed Utah, who host Denver tonight.

Memphis have won 3 of their last 5 games.

New York defeated Sacramento Kings by 20 points on Monday night, running out 116-96 winners. Alec Burks led the Knicks in this one with 21 points off the bench. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett didn’t have their best nights and only combined for 28 points in this matchup. New York will be looking for a bigger performance from them both tonight, knowing this will be a much tougher game.

New York have won only 2 of their last 5 games and are heading on a 5 match Western road trip following this game.

Grizzlies vs Knicks Betting Trends

Memphis are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games.

Memphis are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Memphis’ last 6 games played in February.

New York are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games at home.

New York are 13-1 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Southwest Division division.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of New York’s last 12 games played on a Wednesday.

Projected Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

(PG)Ja Morant, (SG) Desmond Bane, (SF) Ziaire Williams, (PF) Jaren Jackson Jr, (C) Steven Adams

Projected New York Knicks Starting Lineup

(PG) Kemba Walker, (SG) Evan Fournier, (SF) RJ Barrett, (PF) Julius Randle, (C) Mitch Robinson

Grizzlies vs Knicks Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Memphis a 55% chance of victory in this one. The bookmakers have this one pegged as a close game and the point spread at +/- 3.5 backs that up.

New York will want a win before departing for the West whereas Memphis will want to extend their lead over Utah in the conference.

For me, I believe Ja Morant will prove too much for this Knicks team that have been struggling for a while now. Morant has been performing highlight plays in every game this season and is full of confidence at the moment behind his 26 points per game on nearly 50% shooting.

Pick: UNDER 217

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.