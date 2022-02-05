Grizzlies vs Magic NBA Picks, Prediction, and Betting Trends for Today’s Game

In Saturday’s late afternoon mismatch, the Memphis Grizzlies (36-18, 35-19 ATS) are facing off versus the Orlando Magic (12-41, 24-29 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Can the Magic defeat the Grizzlies at home for the seventh consecutive time? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Grizzlies vs Magic Game Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Amway Center; Orlando, Florida

Grizzlies vs Magic NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Grizzlies -7.5 (-110) | Magic +7.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Grizzlies -310 | Magic +260

Over/Under: 223.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

PG Ja Morant (questionable) | SF Dillon Brooks (out indefinitely)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG E’Twaun Moore (out indefinitely) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out indefinitely) | PG Markelle Fultz (out indefinitely) | SG R.J. Hampton (out indefinitely)

Grizzlies vs Magic News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, in the Grizzlies’ 120-108 road win over the Knicks on Wednesday, forward Jaren Jackson Jr. added one more double-double to his career total. He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 34 minutes spent on the court. Guard Ja Morant closed out his performance with 23 points, 4.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 37 minutes played. Memphis has won six of its past 10 contests. Factoring in this victory, the Grizzlies are now 17-9 away, 19-9 at home and 18-8 ATS on the road.

On Wednesday, in the Magic’s 119-118 road win versus the Pacers, Gary Harris led his team in scoring. He ended his performance with 22 points in 32 minutes of action. Forward Wendell Carter Jr. closed out his night with another double-double, accumulating 19 points, 18 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34 minutes played. Orlando has won four of its last 10 games. After this surprising win, the team is 5-18 at home, 7-23 away and 7-16 ATS at home this season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 67.3% probability of winning.

Regarding other head-to-head outcomes, in the previous three meetings, the Magic are 2-1 against the Grizzlies. On May 1, 2021, the last time these teams played one another during the regular season, Orlando won 112-111 at Amway Center. Today’s matchup is the first encounter for these two teams this season.

In other news, Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant was added to the team’s injury report on Friday. He is currently dealing with soreness in his right foot. Thus far, in a total of 41 games played this season. the third-year player has averaged 26.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

.@memgrizz status report, Feb. 5 at @OrlandoMagic: QUESTIONABLE

Ja Morant – RT Foot Soreness OUT

Dillon Brooks – LT Ankle Sprain — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 4, 2022

Grizzlies vs Magic NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Memphis is 4-1 ATS in its previous five contests.

The Grizzlies are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games played.

Also, the Grizzlies are 3-6 ATS in their past nine matchups versus the Magic.

As for the Magic, they are 4-2 ATS in their previous six contests played.

Not to mention, Orlando is 4-14 SU in the team’s last 18 games.

The Magic are 6-0 SU in their past six matchups at home against the Grizzlies.

Projected Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

PG Desmond Bane | SG Ja Morant | SF Ziaire Williams | PF Jaren Jackson Jr. | C Steven Adams

Projected Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

PG Cole Anthony | SG Jalen Suggs | SF Wendell Carter Jr. | PF Franz Wagner | C Mohamed Bamba

Grizzlies vs Magic Prediction | NBA Picks

Additionally, when comparing these teams’ betting statistics, Memphis is 20-9 as a favorite, 14-9 as an underdog and 18-8 ATS away, whereas Orlando is 1-1 as a favorite, 11-40 as an underdog and 7-16 ATS at home. Based on several different NBA power rankings for this week, the Grizzlies ranked at the top of the list. Whether an opponent is playing against them at home or on the road, Memphis is a difficult team to beat. Nonetheless, the Magic have their number at Amway Center.

When playing at home, the Magic have won their last six consecutive matchups against the Grizzlies. Entering today’s contest, Memphis is a 7.5-point favorite. This game has the word “upset” written all over it. However, to play it safe, contemplate picking the Grizzlies to win, the Magic will cover the spread and the total will go over 223.5. If you want to learn more about sports betting, skim through our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

