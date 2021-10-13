Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers NBA Preseason Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) are playing against the Indiana Pacers (1-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This is the fourth preseason contest for the Grizzlies, whereas tonight will be the Pacers’ third exhibition game of the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are featured down below.

Game Information

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channels: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Radio broadcast: WFNI-FM/AM, WMFS

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers news

Heading into Wednesday night’s preseason game, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Pacers are 3-0 versus the Grizzlies. On Apr. 11, 2021, the last time these teams faced off, Indiana won 132-125. Switching gears, the top story tonight relates to injuries and resting players. Both teams will be missing quite a few players. The full lists are shown below.

Injury Report for tomorrow's game vs. Memphis: Malcolm Brogdon – Out (left shoulder)

Justin Holiday – Out (left ankle)

Kelan Martin – Out (left hamstring)

Caris LeVert – Out (lower back)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 12, 2021

Injury Report

For the Grizzlies, their injury report is extensive. Steven Adams, Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton are all resting. They are out for tonight’s exhibition matchup. To add to the list, Dillon Brooks, Kris Dunn and Sean McDermott are out. After fracturing bones in his left hand, Brooks is resting.

Meanwhile, the Pacers’ injury list is not much better. Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Holiday, Caris LeVert, Kelan Martin and T.J. Warren are out. Martin is dealing with a left hamstring strain, while Holiday is still recovering from a left ankle sprain.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers betting lines

Over/Under: 215

Point spread: Pacers -4.5 (-115)

Best moneyline: Grizzlies +180, Pacers -210

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers preview

On Monday, the Grizzlies won 127-92 at home against the Pistons. Guard Ja Morant scored a team-high 24 points in 26 minutes played. Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. accumulated 20 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 26 minutes on the court. Almost every Grizzlies player that performed scored at least a basket against the Pistons.

Plus, on top of holding Detroit to 18 points in the fourth quarter, Memphis scored 70 first-half points. They shot 45-for-97 (46.4%) from the field and 15-for-40 (37.5%) from behind the arc. Not to mention, they out-rebounded the Pistons 54 to 37. Consistency is the key.

Last Friday, the Pacers defeated the Cavaliers 109-100 on the road, improving their preseason record to 1-1. Guard Malcolm Brogdon led the team in scoring, putting up 27 points in 28 minutes played. Plus, forward Domantas Sabonis ended his performance with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28 minutes spent on the court.

Additionally, Indiana shot an impressive 45-for-89 (50.6%) from the floor. From three-point range, they finished 12-for-39 (30.8%). Despite Cleveland winning the turnover battle, the Pacers out-rebounded the Cavs 50 to 30.

Anyways, for the Memphis projected starting lineup, they have PG John Konchar, SG Ziaire Williams, SF Jarrett Culver, PF Brandon Clarke and C Xavier Tillman Sr. Likewise, Indiana’s projected starting lineup is PG T.J. McConnell, SG Chris Duarte, SF Jeremy Lamb, PF Domantas Sabonis and C Myles Turner.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers prediction

Furthermore, the Grizzlies scored 127 points versus the Pistons, while the Pacers had 109 points scored against the Cavs. This is a grand total of 236 points. The total for tonight’s exhibition matchup is set at 215. Unless Vegas oddsmakers know something that bettors do not, which is usually the case, the total going over 215 is probable.

For betting trends, Memphis is 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games played. They are also 1-4 straight up in their past five games. And, the total has gone over in six of the team’s previous six games. Keep in mind, the Grizzlies are also 2-5 SU in their last seven games played on a Wednesday.

As for the Pacers, they are 5-1 ATS in their past six games. The total has gone over in five of the team’s last five games. And, Indiana is 2-4 SU in the previous six games played in the month of October. To add to the information above, these trends do not include preseason games. If you’re indecisive, stick with the home team.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers betting pick

Pick the Pacers to win at home; the total will go over 215. The Pacers are 4.5-point favorites with BetOnline.