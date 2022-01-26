Grizzlies vs Spurs Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the biggest surprises this season. Many knew they had potential when they made the playoffs last year, but few saw this type of dominance coming. For the San Antonio Spurs, they are rebuilding, but have some pieces with Dejounte Murray and Derrick White who are key difference makers. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Grizzlies vs Spurs game.

Grizzlies vs Spurs Game Info | NBA Picks

Memphis Grizzlies (32-17) vs San Antonio Spurs (17-30)

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Center — San Antonio, TX

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds and NBA Picks

All Grizzlies vs Spurs betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: MEM: (-170) | SAS: (+150)

Point Spread: MEM: -3.5 (-115) | SAS: +3.5 (-105)

Total: 228 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

SG Desmond Bane (out) | PF Brandon Clarke (day to day) | PG Tyus Jones (out) | SF Kyle Anderson (out) | SF Dillon Brooks (out)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

SF Keita Bates-Diop (out)

Grizzlies vs Spurs News and Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies, led by their young sensation in Ja Morant, are in the top three of the Western Conference. However, this game will be far from a cakewalk given the injuries they are dealing with compared to San Antonio’s injury report. The Spurs may not have Ja Morant, but Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, and Brandon Clarke are key difference makers to the success of this young Grizzlies team. The Spurs still have arguably the greatest coach in NBA history, Greg Popovich.

San Antonio has home-court advantage in this game and has a great chance at knocking off a Western Conference heavyweight. The Spurs are not the Spurs of old, but are still well-coached and have some talent of their own. Dejounte Murray is a favorite to win Most Improved Player of the Year this season with numbers of 19.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 9.0 APG. Not to mention, Derrick White can get hot at any moment. This game may not look it on paper, but this is shaping up to be a great matchup.

Grizzlies vs Spurs Betting Trends

Memphis is 6-4 in NBA picks against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games.

San Antonio is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

Memphis is 16-7 ATS on the road.

San Antonio is 12-12 ATS at home.

Memphis is 16-7 as the favorite.

San Antonio is 9-15 at home.

Projected Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

PG Ja Morant | SG De’Anthony Melton | SF Ziaire Williams | PF Jaren Jackson | C Steven Adams

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Dejounte Murray | SG Derrick White| SF Doug McDermott | PF Keldon Johnson | C Jakob Poeltl

Grizzlies vs Spurs Prediction | NBA Picks

Expect the Spurs to make this a game. However, the Grizzlies should still be able to secure a road victory on the back of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson. Memphis is also extremely well-coached thanks to Taylor Jenkins. Despite the litany of injuries, the Grizzlies are still better overall than the Spurs this season. With all of that being said, I am picking the Memphis Grizzlies in a close game.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Memphis a 54,1% chance to win.

Pick: MEM -3.5

All NBA picks and betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.