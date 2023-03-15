NBA
Hawks’ star Trae Young spices things up with his March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions and Expert Picks
We’ve covered a lot of college basketball expert’s prediction, as well as sports broadcaster’s picks, but it always feels more special when NBA stars fill in their March Madness brackets. Trae Young, Atlanta’s most valuable player, certainly spiced things up with his 2023 selections, as he believes the NCAA Tournament title will stay in Kansas, but with the Wildcats, not the Jayhawks!
We are only a day away from the beginning of March Madness, which is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans from all over the United States. For young athletes this is the best opportunity to showcase your game on a national stage and compete against the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this tomorrow Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT.
Next, we’ll take a look at what are the Hawks point guard’s choices for his bracket and who he has to win it all.
- Kansas State Wildcats to win the National Championship (+6600)
- Texas Longhorns to make the Final Four (+300)
- Baylor Bears to make the Final Four (+600)
- Kansas Jayhawks to make the Final Four (+375)
Check out Trae Young’s March Madness 2023 Bracket
You could definitely say the Atlanta point guard was aiming to spice things up with his March Madness 2023 bracket. After reading so many college basketball specialists playing it safe with the Houston Cougars, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Duke Bluedevils reaching the Final Four, Young didn’t put any of those in the NCAA’s semifinals!
Check out the Hawks’ star complete predictions out of the 2023 field of 68 for this March Madness, which is set to start tomorrow afternoon, March 16th.
🚨 @TheTraeYoung’s Bracket!
Kansas St. 🏆
Charleston 👉 #Sweet16
Memphis 👉 #Elite8
Big 12 👉 @MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/lRVPqhgMFT
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2023
The NBA star poises the question: Will the NCAA trophy stay in Kansas this year?
Trae Young is breaking the internet. The star player truly believes the NCAA Championship title will stay in Kansas this year, just not again with the Jayhawks, but with the Wildcats! This has been the most audacious prediction yet, as no other basketball expert has placed the men’s Kansas State squad even close to the Final Four.
Nevertheless, it wasn’t his only bold statement, as his bracket suggests that Baylor will not only defeat the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen stage, but then win against Alabama for the region’s title. Just to remind you, the Crimson Tide’s are the team with the highest odds to win the tournament (+550) and have been most specialist’s favorite pick to conquer this year’s crown.
Kansas State Wildcats to win the National Championship (+6600)
Standing as the No.3 seed (but only the sixth best odds) in the East Region, Kansas State has gone unnoticed by most sport experts while filling in their brackets. But not for Atlanta’s star Trae Young, who is positive they’ll go all the way to NCAA final against the Texas Longhorns and beat them to the title.
According to the point guard, to accomplish this feat, the Wildcats will have to defeat Montana State first, Kentucky second, Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen stage, Memphis for the region’s title, and finally Baylor before reaching the final contest. That’s quite a journey for the squad led by Jerome Tang.
Starting this Thursday against the No.14 seeded Bobcats, Kansas State should do just fine if guards Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson heat up from beyond the arc as they’ve done so well this season.
Both Alabama and Arizona lose to Baylor for the South Region title
Besides the fact that Young believes the NCAA trophy will stay in Kansas this 2023, probably the other astonishing prediction in his bracket was how the Baylor Bears will endure competing with the South Region’s title-candidates, beating both Alabama and Arizona along the way.
Specialists will obviously consider this unprobable, as most of them have placed the Crimson Tide at the top of their 2023 brackets. Nevertheless, the division’s No.3 seed is much stronger than you might think. Baylor is one of four teams in the U.S. to earn a top-3 seed in the last three tournaments, just as the college recorded a strong 21-15 record in 14 previous NCAA spells, including a 18-9 mark with current coach Scott Drew.
Reigning champs from Kansas to reach the Final Four (+375)
The reigning champs are definite title-contenders this season. Even though it has been 17 years since last time a college won the title consecutively, the champion’s spirit can never be underestimated.
Even though they are the one of the highest seeds in their division, they come to March Madness with a completely different roster since they last earned the title, as the Kansas Jayhawks are missing six of their top eight scorers from their championship squad.
