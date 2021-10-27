Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans 2021-22 NBA Season Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, the Atlanta Hawks (2-1) are playing the New Orleans Pelicans (1-3) at Smoothie King Center. Thus far, Atlanta is 2-1 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas New Orleans is 2-2 against the spread. BetOnline odds are viewable below.

Game Information

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, Louisiana

TV channels: Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN, NBA League Pass, ESPN Deportes

Radio broadcast: KLRZ, WZGC

Live stream: ESPN Subscription, Hulu + Live TV (seven-day free trial)

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans news

Heading into Wednesday night’s interconference matchup, the Hawks are 3-0 versus the Pelicans in their previous three head-to-head meetings. On Apr. 6, 2021, the last time these teams faced off during the regular season, Atlanta won 123-107 at home.

Furthermore, in the Hawks’ 122-104 home win over the Pistons on Monday, John Collins reach the 4,000-point mark of his NBA career. Over the course of 242 games played, he is currently averaging 16.5 points per game. Collins is also Atlanta’s all-time leader in career field goal shooting percentage (56.7%).

John Collins has reached the 4,000 point mark for his career in his 242nd career game (16.5 PPG). Collins is the Hawks all-time leader in career FG% (.567). — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) October 26, 2021

Injury Report

For the Hawks, point guard Lou Williams and power forward Danilo Gallinari are listed as questionable to play in tonight’s match. While, small forward De’Andre Hunter was upgraded to probable, center Onyeka Okongwu remains out indefinitely. Hunter has almost fully recovered from a non-COVID illness.

Next, for the Pelicans, small forward Josh Hart and small forward Daulton Hommes are listed as questionable to play against the Hawks. And, power forward Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely. Williamson is recovering from a foot injury.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness): Probable

Danilo Gallinari (left shoulder soreness): Questionable

Lou Williams (right ankle soreness): Questionable

Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): Out pic.twitter.com/Y9TE3rjEqL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 26, 2021

Josh Hart questionable for Wednesday game vs. Atlanta Injury Report: https://t.co/NlwqTQC42T#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 26, 2021

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans betting lines

Over/Under: 219

Point spread: Hawks -6 (-110)

Best moneyline: Hawks -240, Pelicans +200

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans preview

Moreover, on Monday, in the Hawks’ 122-104 home win over the Pistons, guard Trae Young scored a team-high 32 points in 32 minutes of action. Forward John Collins ended his performance with 22 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24 minutes played. While Atlanta allowed 50 second-half points, they did hold Detroit to 18 points in the opening quarter.

In addition to out-rebounding the Pistons 49 to 36, they shot 46-for-90 (51.1%) from the floor and 12-for-32 (37.5%) from behind the arc. The Hawks are a great team at home. However, they’re aiming to win their first road game of the season versus New Orleans.

Meanwhile, in the Pelicans’ 107-98 victory against the Timberwolves on Monday, forward Brandon Ingram led his team in scoring, putting up 27 points in 36 minutes on the court. Center Jonas Valanciunas contributed 22 points, 23 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 39 minutes played. Valanciunas became the sixth player in franchise history with double-digit points and rebounds in a single game.

Not to mention, New Orleans held Minnesota to 19 first-quarter points. Upon further review of the box-score game statistics, New Orleans shot 39-for-87 (44.8%) from the field and 10-for-30 (33.3%) from three-point range. To top it off, the Pelicans out-rebounded the Timberwolves 60 to 41.

Finally, the Hawks’ projected starting lineup is PG Trae Young, SG Bogdan Bogdanovic, SF Kevin Huerter, PF John Collins and C Clint Capela. On the other side, the Pelicans’ projected starting lineup is PG DeVonte’ Graham, SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SF Herbert Jones, PF Brandon Ingram and C Jonas Valanciunas.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Additionally, the total for tonight’s matchup is set at 219. According to the spread consensus, 65% of bettors are predicting the Hawks will cover the spread. Though, about 51% of gamblers are expecting the total will go under 219. As selected favorites, the Hawks are 2-1 this season. Likewise, as underdogs, the Pelicans are 1-3. The Hawks are also 0-1 ATS away.

For notable betting trends, Atlanta is 7-0 ATS in the team’s last seven games played. The total has gone under in nine of the Hawks’ past 13 contests. Plus, the Hawks are 5-0 straight up in their previous five games played versus the Pelicans. To add to these betting statistics, the total has gone under in eight of their last 11 road contests.

As for the Pelicans, they are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games. And, the total has gone under in six of the team’s previous nine games played against the Hawks. Also, New Orleans is 1-7 SU in the team’s last eight contests. Lastly, the total has gone over in 11 of their past 13 games played on a Wednesday. So, think about taking the under this time around.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans betting pick

Pick the Hawks to win on the road, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 219. Atlanta is a six-point favorite with BetOnline.