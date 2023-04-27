Heat legend Dwyane Wade says his ‘family would not be accepted or feel comfortable’ in Florida due to new LGBTQ policies

Even though NBA legend Dwayne Wade guided the Heat to three NBA Championships after 14 complete seasons playing for Miami, he recently said in an interview that he’s left Florida because his family doesn’t agree with the latest social policies.

The former basketball player told journalist Rachel Nichols on “Headliners” that he’s left the Sunshine State due to fears that his family would not “feel comfortable there”, suggesting that his leaving is related to the newest legislation that banned school employees (or third parties) from giving classroom instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation from kindergarten up until the third grade.

Mostly Democrats have dubbed this law the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, who believe it claims to ban any discussion about being gay in the state’s public schools. As it was passed last year, President Biden considered it a “hateful bill” this past February.

This news is especially disturbing for Wade, considering that his 15-year-old daughter Zaya came out as a transgender girl, and his father won a hard-fought legal battle in a Los Angeles court to change her name and gender. This decision was controversial inside the family, as her biological mother was opposed to this legal action.

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” Wade told the reporter. “A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.

“I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

The former basketball star says his daughter’s sex change was in her “best interest”

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, his ex-wife, struggled a great deal to prevent Zaya from changing to an updated birth certificate, despite the former Miami star assuring this decision had been made in his daughter’s “best interest.” According to the teenager, she identifies as a female since she was 12.

“This Petition is about empowering Zaya to live her truth,” a court document said regarding Zaya back in November. “A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”

Wade means a great deal to South Florida, as he was crucial in the squad that brought three NBA championship trophies back to Miami. Take a look at the powerful tribute video that the club presented to Dwayne as he played his last home match for the Heat four years ago:

The NBA legend played 1,054 official matches as a professional basketball player ever since the 2003/04 campaign.

In his 17 years playing the game, he averaged career totals of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per contest.