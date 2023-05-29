On Monday night, the Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Heat-Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 7-point favorites at home. Miami is 22-28 away, whereas Boston is 37-14 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Heat vs. Celtics Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

🏀 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics 📊 Records: Heat (56-45, 43-55-3 ATS) | Celtics (68-33, 55-45-1 ATS)

Heat (56-45, 43-55-3 ATS) | Celtics (68-33, 55-45-1 ATS) 📅 When is Heat vs. Celtics Game 7: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Celtics Game 7: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🕛 What time is Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

📺 TV Channels: TNT

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 7 Odds: Heat -7 (-105) | Celtics -7 (-115)

Heat vs. Celtics Odds Game 7 | 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Heat vs. Celtics Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

Heading into Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics are the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing a series 3-0. NBA teams are 0-149 when trailing 3-0 in a seven-game series.

The 2003 Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, 1994 Denver Nuggets in the second round, and 1951 New York Knicks in the NBA Finals all lost Game 7 away. The Celtics are the first team to host a Game 7 after overcoming a 3-0 series deficit. They’re 5-5 at home this postseason as well.

Boston is 5-0 this postseason when facing elimination for the first time since winning five straight in 1981-82. The Celtics’ +51 margin in points from starters in Game 5 was the team’s third largest in the playoffs since starts were tracked in 1970-71.

In the Celtics’ 104-103 win over Miami in Game 6 this past Saturday, Derrick White became just the second player in NBA history to make a game-winning buzzer-beater when facing elimination while trailing prior to the shot. Michael Jordan was the only other player to accomplish this feat against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989.

Moreover, the Heat are 6-5 all time in Game 7s and are 0-2 away in previous winner-take-all affairs. The Celtics are 27-9 in Game 7s. Boston is 1-1 against Miami in Game 7s.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 82.8% chance of winning Game 7 at home. Jayson Tatum scored a Game 7-record 51 points over the Sixers at TD Garden in the second round. Since the Celtics have won three straight, they have a great shot of winning one more at home. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Heat vs. Celtics Injuries | ECF Game 7 Injury Report

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out for the season) | SG Tyler Herro (hand; out indefinitely) | PG Gabe Vincent (ankle; questionable)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG Danilo Gallinari (ACL; out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (forearm; questionable)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 7

Miami is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games.

The Heat are 5-0 in their past five contests played on a Monday.

Next, the Heat are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight meetings against Boston.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 12-5 in their last 17 home games.

The point total has gone over in five of Boston’s past six matchups at home versus Miami.

Not to mention, the Celtics are 1-5 in their previous six contests played on this day.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Gabe Vincent | SG Max Strus | PF Kevin Love | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Derrick White | SF Jayson Tatum | C Al Horford

Heat vs. Celtics Picks Game 7 | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 7 Eastern Conference Finals Predictions

Additionally, the Heat are 41-24 as favorites, 15-21 as underdogs, 24-25-1 over/under away, and 22-27-1 ATS away. The point total has gone over in 10 of Miami’s last 12 road games. Boston is only 5-5 at home this postseason, so the Heat still have a chance to win.

Furthermore, the Celtics are 61-28 as favorites, 6-4 as underdogs, 30-20-1 over/under at home, and 29-22 ATS at home. Boston is home to the only MLB team in history pull off a 3-0 series comeback. In the 2004 ALCS, the Red Sox did just that against the New York Yankees.

The winner of Monday’s matchup will advance to face the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. Although a number of fans want to see Boston make history, Miami will never throw in the towel.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win Game 7, the Heat to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 203.5.

Pick the Celtics to win! Boston lost Game 7 of the 2012 ECF against LeBron James and the Heat. Now is the time for Jayson Tatum to shine. For those new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

