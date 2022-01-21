Heat vs Hawks NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

On Friday, the Miami Heat (29-16 SU, 27-18 ATS) will travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (19-25 SU, 17-27 ATS) at State Farm Arena. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the projected starting lineups for tonight’s Heat vs Hawks game.

Heat vs Hawks Game Information

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Heat vs Hawks NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Heat +1.5 (-114) | Hawks -1.5 (-106)

Point spread: Heat +1.5 (-114) | Hawks -1.5 (-106)

Best moneyline: Heat +106 | Hawks -126

Over/Under: 219 (-110)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Tyler Herro (out) | PG Kyle Lowry (out) | PF Markieff Morris (out) | PG Victor Oladipo (out indefinitely) | PF KZ Okpala (out)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (Out) | C Clint Capela (Questionable) | C Gorgui Dieng (Questionable) | PF Danillo Gallinari (Questionable)|

Heat vs Hawks News and Preview | NBA Picks

At 19-25, the Atlanta Hawks have had a disappointing season off the heels of an Eastern Conference Championship appearance last season. Injuries and selfish basketball have lent itself to an uninspiring first half.

But the Hawks have begun righting the ship, as they’ve won back-to-back games after dropping their previous 5. Most of that is thanks to Trae Young. In the Hawks’ win over the Bucks on Monday, Young dropped 30 points to go along with 11 assists. He followed that up with 37 points and 14 assists against a Timberwolves team on a back-to-back on Wednesday.

They’re also hoping to get healthier tonight, with Clint Capela, Danillo Gallinari and Gorgui Dieng all potentially back in the rotation.

Over the past ten games, the Hawks are 4th in Offensive Rating, but have struggled defensively, ranking 30th in Defensive Rating in that same span.

The Heat, on the other hand, have won 4 of their last 5, including back-to-back wins against this Hawks team in a home-and-home situation on January 12th and 14th. This time around, though, the Heat will be without both Tyler Herro (Health and Safety Protocols) and Kyle Lowry (Personal Reasons).

The Heat, though, did not have Bam Adebayo in those previous matchups, and will have him on the floor tonight. It’s a tough break for Miami, as they can’t seem to get their entire team on the court together.

Nonetheless, they are still one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, and a team I think is a serious sleeper to come out of the Eastern Conference. Over the past 10 games, they are 5th in Offensive Rating, 11th in Defensive Rating and 4th in Net Rating.

Miami is 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games

Miami is 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games

The Heat are 15-10 ATS on the road this season

The Heat are 9-2 ATS as a road underdog this season

Atlanta is 4-6 ATS in their past 10 games

The Hawks are 9-12 ATS at home this season

Atlanta is 8-10 ATS as a home favorite this season

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Gabe Vincent | SG Duncan Robinson | SF Jimmy Butler | PF PJ Tucker | C Bam Adebayo

Projected Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

PG Trae Young| SG Kevin Huerter | SF De’Andre Hunter | PF John Collins | C Onyeka Okongwu

Heat vs Hawks Prediction | NBA Picks

The Heat might just be the square side here. They are missing Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, it’s a big revenge spot for the Hawks, and the Hawks have won two straight games and are in the midst of a home stand that might have them feeling good about themselves. Not to mention, they might have Clint Capela back for this matchup.

But I’m gonna pay to see it. The Heat are 9-2 ATS as a road underdog this season, and this is a nice chance to back them in a similar spot.

The Hawks’ win against Milwaukee was a bit fluky, as the Bucks were in control for pretty much the entire game until the 4th. Atlanta then got the Timberwolves on a back-to-back after their emotional win in Madison Square Garden the night prior.

The Heat are the better team in this matchup, and I think their good defense will hold the Hawks’ hot offense in check just enough for them to grab a close road win.

Pick: Heat +1.5

