Heat vs Hornets Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Miami continue their trip away from home with a game against a fun Charlotte Hornets team. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Heat vs Hornets game.

Heat vs Hornets Game Info

Miami Heat (33-20) vs. Charlotte Hornets (28-25)

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, NC

Heat vs Hornets NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Heat vs Hornets NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: MIA: (-167) | CHA: (+145)

Point Spread: MIA: -3.5 (-109) | CHA: +3.5 (-109)

Total: 225.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (out) | SF KZ Okpala (out) | SF Caleb Martin (out) | PF Markeiff Morris (out) | C Omer Yurtseven (out)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PF Jalen McDaniels (out)

Heat vs Hornets News and Preview | NBA Picks

Miami are now past the half way point of their road trip with this being game four of six. In their last game, The Heat beat San Antonio 112-95 and were led by Tyler Herro and his 24 points off the bench. Herro leads the Heat this season, averaging over 20 points per game despite starting on the bench for the majority of the season.

The Heat have only won two of their last five games and prior to their win against the Spurs, had lost three games in a row.

Miami come into this one as the Easter Conference’s second seed, 0.5 games behind leaders, Chicago. Chicago won against Indiana last night so The Heat will know the importance of winning tonight to keep up with The Bulls. Only 1.5 games separate Chicago in first and their I94 rivals Milwaukee in the fifth seed.

Charlotte on the other hand dropped down to 9th in the East after their defeat to Cleveland last night. They are still only 1 game behind Toronto in 7th and are only 2 games behind Brooklyn in 6th so will believe they still have a good chance at making the Playoffs by finishing in the top 6.

In their 102-101 defeat to the Cavaliers, Terry Rozier led the team with 24 points in nearly 40 minutes of action. LaMelo Ball added 15 points and Kelly Oubre Jr nearly had a double double off the bench with 21 points and 9 rebounds in 28 minutes go playing time.

Worryingly for Hornets fans, the defeat to Cleveland was their third defeat in a row.

This is the second of four games between the Heat and Hornets this season. Miami took the first game and these teams meet again just after the All Star break.

Heat vs Hornets Betting Trends

Miami are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Miami’s last 8 games.

Miami are 10-5 SU in their last 15 games

Charlotte are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Charlotte’s last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Charlotte’s last 6 games against Miami.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Kyle Lowry | SG Duncan Robinson | SF Jimmy Butler | PF PJ Tucker | C Bam Adebayo

Projected Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Gordon Hayward | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Heat vs Hornets Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor is in favour of a Miami win. They give the Heat a 55% chance of a victory tonight in Charlotte. They will be looking to take advantage of The Hornets playing on consecutive nights.

The Hornets will know the importance of a win tonight to bounce back after a very close, one point defeat against Cleveland last night.

I’m going against what ESPN predicts and I’m going with a Charlotte win tonight purely due to the fact Miami are now past the half way stage of their 6 game stretch away from home and will be tired after a tough couple of games.

Pick: UNDER 225.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.