On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, the Miami Heat (2-1) are playing the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at Barclays Center. This is the first meeting between these two teams of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. BetOnline odds are available below.

Game Information

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York

TV channels: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass, YES Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN-AM/FM, WAXY/WAQI

Live stream: AT&T TV (full refund within 14 days after subscribing, if not satisfied)

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets news

Leading into Wednesday night’s intriguing Eastern Conference matchup, the Nets are 2-1 in their previous three head-to-head meetings versus the Heat. On Apr. 18, 2021, the last time these two teams played in the regular season, Miami won 109-107 at home. However, the Heat are 5-5 in their last 10 head-to-head contests. This current .500 record is not convincing for either side of gamblers.

Entering this regular season event, Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro has scored a total of 70 points off the bench. This is a franchise record for most points scored by a bench player in only the first three games of the season. As stated below, Goran Dragic had the record after scoring 57 points in his first three games of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Tyler Herro's 70 points scored off the bench in the first three games are the most by any Heat reserve in team history, per Heat. Goran Dragic held the mark through a season’s first three games, scoring 57 points to begin 2019-20. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 26, 2021

Injury Report

For the Heat, shooting guard Victor Oladipo remains out indefinitely. The guard was scheduled to return in January 2022. Though, after undergoing quadriceps surgery, Dr. Jonathan Glashow estimated that Oladipo could return as early as November. He could return to the court soon.

Next, for the Nets, center LaMarcus Aldridge was listed as questionable to play versus Orlando. According to the injury report, he has been removed. Head coach Steve Nash was just resting the center. Point guard Kyrie Irving also remains out indefinitely. As stated many times by now, Irving will not be allowed to play until he receives the COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Only name on Nets' injury report for Wednesday vs. visiting Heat is Kyrie Irving. They list as "ineligible to play." For Heat, Marcus Garrett has been sent to Sioux Falls on two-way contract. Otherwise, Oladipo is only player on injury report, as he remains out. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 26, 2021

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets betting lines

Over/Under: 218.5

Point spread: Nets -4.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Heat +170, Nets -195

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets preview

Moreover, on Monday, in the Heat’s 107-90 victory over the Magic, forward Jimmy Butler led Miami in scoring, finishing his performance with 36 points in 33 minutes played. Plus, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each contributed 18 points as well. In the opening quarter, Miami held Orlando to 15 points.

Upon further review of the box-score team statistics, the Heat shot 41-for-87 (47.1%) from the field and 6-for-27 (22.2%) from three-point range. On top of out-rebounding Orlando 42 to 39, they put up 50 points in the paint. They are now aiming to win their first game on the road at Barclays Center.

Meanwhile, in the Nets’ 104-90 win against the Wizards on Monday, power forward Kevin Durant scored a team-high 25 points in 35 minutes of action. Patty Mills accumulated 21 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23 minutes spent on the court, too.

Brooklyn outscored Washington 38 to 20 in the first quarter. They shot 40-for-94 (42.6%) from the floor and 10-for-35 (28.6%) from behind the arc. Despite the Nets winning their second game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the team is definitely missing Kyrie Irving right now.

In conclusion, the Heat’s projected starting lineup is PG Tyler Herro, SG Duncan Robinson, SF Jimmy Butler, PF P.J. Tucker and C Bam Adebayo. On the flip side, the Nets’ projected starting lineup is PG James Harden, SG Javon Carter, SF Joe Harris, PF Kevin Durant and C Nicolas Claxton.

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s intraconference thriller is set at 218.5. After evaluating the spread consensus, about 72% of bettors believe the Heat will cover the spread, win or lose. Likewise, approximately 52% of gamblers are predicting the total will go over 218.5. Both Eastern Conference contenders are entering this contest with a 2-1 record as selected favorites this season.

For helpful betting trends, the Heat are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games. The total has gone over in 14 of Miami’s past 20 contests as well. And, the total has gone under in five of their past seven games played in October. Additionally, not only are the Heat 2-5 straight up in their previous seven games, they are 6-0 ATS in their last six contests versus Atlantic Division opponents.

As for the Nets, they are 14-6 ATS in their previous 20 games. Also, the total has gone under in five of the team’s last six contests. To add to these betting statistics, Brooklyn is 10-2 ATS in the team’s past 12 home games. And, the total has gone under in 10 of the Nets’ past 12 contests versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets betting pick

Pick the Nets to win at home, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 218.5. Brooklyn is a 4.5-point favorite with BetOnline.