On Sunday night, the Miami Heat face off against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Heat-Nuggets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 8-point favorites at home. Miami is 23-29 away, whereas Denver is 43-7 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

🏀 NBA Playoffs NBA Finals 2023 Game 2: Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets 📊 Records: Heat (57-46, 44-56-3 ATS) | Nuggets (66-32, 54-43-1 ATS)

Heat (57-46, 44-56-3 ATS) | Nuggets (66-32, 54-43-1 ATS) 📅 When is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🕛 What time is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 : 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ABC, ESPN2

ABC, ESPN2 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals Game 2 Odds: Heat +8 (-105) | Nuggets -8 (-115)

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals

Heat vs. Nuggets Predictions | Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals

Entering Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Heat are aiming to pick up their first win against Denver since Aug. 1, 2020. Miami is 0-7 in its last seven matchups vs. the Nuggets. Miami fell to 1-6 all-time in Game 1s of the NBA Finals. The Heat lost the series opener in each of their title years — 2006, 2012, and 2013.

The Heat have won 41 straight playoff games when leading by 10 or more points at halftime, the second-longest streak in NBA history behind the Los Angeles Lakers (63 from 1985-2008). Miami’s last loss was in 2000 at the New York Knicks.

However, Miami trailed 59-42 at halftime of Game 1 and attempted just two free throws, breaking the NBA playoffs single-game record for fewest attempts from the line. Denver outscored the Heat 30-22 in the second quarter.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat in scoring and rebounds with 26 points and 13 boards in 40 minutes of action. Jimmy Butler scored a postseason-low 13 points. Miami is 1-3 this postseason when Butler is held to less than 20 points.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic finished Game 1 with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, becoming the eighth player to record a triple-double in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Miami fell to 3-1 in series openers this postseason, while Denver improved to 9-0 at home this NBA playoffs.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 76.7% chance of winning Game 2 at home. Even if Tyler Herro (right hand) returns for Game 2, Denver should still take a 2-0 series lead at home. Herro was upgraded to questionable on Miami’s injury report. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Heat vs. Nuggets Injuries | NBA Finals Game 2 Injury Report

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out for the season) | SG Tyler Herro (hand; questionable)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Collin Gilespie (leg; out indefinitely)

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Finals Game 2

Miami is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games.

The Heat are 0-7 in their past seven meetings against the Nuggets.

Also, the Heat are 1-7 in their previous eight road games vs. Denver.

Furthermore, the Nuggets are 11-0 in their last 11 straight home games.

Denver is 5-2 ATS in its past seven contests.

The point total has gone over in five of the Nuggets’ previous six matchups vs. Miami.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Tyler Herro | SG Max Strus | PF Gabe Vincent | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Heat vs. Nuggets Picks Game 2 | 2023 NBA Finals Game 2 Predictions

For other betting statistics, the Heat are 41-24 as favorites, 16-22 as underdogs, 24-27-1 over/under away, and 23-28-1 ATS away. Miami is 0-7 ATS in its past seven meetings versus Denver. For some reason, the Heat have struggled to win at Ball Arena. Perhaps it’s the high altitude.

On the other side, the Nuggets are 53-19 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 20-29-1 over/under at home, and 31-18-1 ATS at home. Denver has won 11 straight home games, so their win streak will likely continue. Jokic is averaging a triple-double this postseason.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets to win Game 2, the Heat to cover the spread, and for the point total to go under 215.5. Herro is listed as questionable on Miami’s injury report. When the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year returns, it should make things more interesting.

Pick the Nuggets to win! If Herro plays in Game 2, his addition will help Miami to cover the spread. For those new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

