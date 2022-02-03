Heat vs Spurs Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Miami continue their 6 game trip away from home when they take on San Antonio in game 3 of their trip. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Heat vs Spurs game.

Heat vs Spurs Game Info

Miami Heat (32-20) vs. San Antonio Spurs (19-33)

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Center — San Antonio, TX

Heat vs Spurs NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: MIA: (-167) | SAS: (+145)

Point Spread: MIA: -4 (-120) | SAS: +4 (-120)

Total: 220 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami Heat Injury Report

PG Kyle Lowry (game time decision) | SG Victor Oladipo (out) | SF Jimmy Butler (game time decision) | SF KZ Okpala (out) | SF Caleb Martin (game time decision) | PF Markeiff Morris (out) | PF PJ Tucker (game time decision) | C Omar Yurtseven (out)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

PG Dejounte Murray (game time decision) | SF Keith Bates Drop (out) | SF Doug McDermott (game time decision) | PF Zach Collins (out) | C Jakob Poeltl (out) | Jock Landale (out)

Heat vs Spurs News and Preview | NBA Picks

If you look at either team’s injury report, it doesn’t make for good reading. Miami have 7 on theirs and San Antonio have no less than 6. The good news? A lot of the players on there are listed as game time decisions so there’s a good chance that those reports are substantially smaller come game time.

Miami lost their last game in Toronto. Miami have lost their last 3 and have hit a bit of a rough patch. This streak is their tied longest of the season and they will be determined not to extend it tonight.

Eastern Conference leaders, Chicago Bulls, are in action against Toronto and Miami will know the importance of ending this poor run tonight. Miami sit only 1 game behind the Bulls, however the top 6 teams in the East are only separated by 3.5 games.

Tyler Herro has been a shining light for Miami this season and despite playing a role off the bench, leads the team in points per game, averaging 20.

San Antonio currently sit 12th in the West however are only two games out of a Play-In spot. The Spurs have lost their last 2 games albeit they were against the top two teams in the NBA in Phoenix and Golden State. What will alarm fans of the Texas teams is that in their 19 games in 2022, they have only won 5 of them and have not won back to back games.

The Spurs will be hoping that Dejounte Murray will be available tonight who is currently listed as a game time decision. He has recently been picked for the Rising Stars Game thanks to his 19 points and 9 assists per game this season.

Heat vs Spurs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Miami’s last 7 games.

Miami are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games against San Antonio.

Miami are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against San Antonio.

San Antonio are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games this season.

San Antonio are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Antonio’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Southeast Division division.

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Gabe Vincent | SG Duncan Robinson | SF Jimmy Butler | PF Jimmy Butler | C Bane Adebayo

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Dejounte Murray | SG Derrick White | SF Keldon Johnson | PF Doug McDermott | C Drew Eubanks

Heat vs Spurs Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Miami a 58% chance of victory tonight. I think that’s fair despite their poor run of form. Miami are a wounded animal and will know that just one victory could propel them up to top spot in the Conference again.

San Antonio on the other hand will be looking to get a victory in a game not many will expect them to win. They could do with a win after their run of form since the turn of the year.

All that being said, I predict a Heat win. Whether or not they have Butler and Tucker back I feel they will be too strong for the Sours tonight. This would be an all important win to keep the pressure on the teams around them in the incredibly tight Eastern Conference.

Pick: UNDER 220

