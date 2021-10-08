On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the Miami Heat are playing the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Thus far, both teams have played two preseason games for the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline betting odds are featured down below.

Game Information

Start time: 8:30 pm. ET

Location: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas

TV channels: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Radio broadcast: WAXY

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs news

Heading into tonight’s matchup, the Heat are 2-1 versus the Spurs in the last three meetings. On Apr. 28, 2021, the last time these teams played one another, Miami won 116-111 at home. The Heat are aiming to become 3-0 in preseason games tonight.

Meanwhile, the top story for this exhibition contest is injuries. On the bright side, it is better for teams to work around injuries now in the preseason than during regular season games. The Spurs and Heat will be missing players tonight.

We've announced our 2021-22 season broadcast schedule along with some new additions to the crew! 📺🎙🗓 Hit the link below for more info ⤵️ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 8, 2021

Injury Report

For the Heat, Udonis Haslem and Victor Oladipo are out for tonight’s exhibition game. To add to the list, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin are doubtful against the Spurs. Likewise, Marcus Garrett is listed as questionable to play. Garrett is dealing with lower back spasms.

As for the Spurs, while Zach Collins is out, Keita Bates-Diop is questionable. Bates-Diop is resting due to a left hamstring strain. Tre Jones is doubtful as well. Jones is still recovering from a left ankle sprain.

We hear the Friday Night Lights hit different in Texas@MiamiHEAT // @ftx_us pic.twitter.com/0mPTMRczQi — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 8, 2021

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs betting lines

Over/Under: 217

Point spread: -5.5 Spurs (-110)

Best moneyline: Heat +185, Spurs -215

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs preview

Furthermore, in Thursday’s 113-106 road win over the Rockets, Tyler Herro led his team in scoring, putting up 24 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25 minutes played. Duncan Robinson ended his performance with 20 points in 24 minutes on the court. Miami shot 41-for-85 (48.2%) from the field. And, on top of holding the Rockets to 22 points in the second and third quarters, they generated 34 points in the opening quarter. The Heat came to play.

Moreover, on Wednesday, the Spurs lost 115-105 on the road against the Pistons. Bryn Forbes scored a team-high 20 points in 19 minutes played. Plus, Keldon Johnson accumulated 18 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27 minutes on the court. Aside from an awful defensive showing, San Antonio struggled to nail their shots. They shot 44-for-105 (41.9%) from the field. Though, the Spurs did out-rebound the Pistons 57 to 41.

In summary, the projected Heat lineup is PG Kyle Lowry, SG Jimmy Butler, SF Duncan Robinson, PF P.J. Tucker and C Bam Adebayo. For the Spurs, their potential lineup consists of PG Dejounte Murray, SG Bryn Forbes, SF Keldon Johnson, PF Drew Eubanks and C Jock Landale.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction

Equally important, the Heat scored 113 points against the Rockets, whereas the Spurs scored 105 points versus the Pistons. That is a combined total of 218 points. Bettors are well aware by now that Miami can score a lot of points on the road. So, taking the over appears to be the best bet. Also, the Spurs defeated the Jazz 111-85 at home on Monday, Oct. 4.

For noteworthy betting trends, the total has gone over in four of San Antonio’s past six games. And, the total has gone over in four of the team’s previous five games played at home. To add to that, the total has gone over in six of the Spurs’ last seven games played versus Eastern Conference opponents. These betting statistics are based off the end of last season, though. Use caution.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs betting pick

Pick the Spurs to win at home; the total will go over 217. The Spurs are 5.5-point favorites with BetOnline.