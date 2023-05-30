Heat’s Tyler Herro expected to return for Game 3 of the Finals: ‘I’m trying to come back as soon as possible’

Ever since Tyler Herro‘s playoff ride came to an end in the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, he’s been working tirelessly for his return and crossing his fingers that the Heat make it all the way to the NBA Finals.

This Monday, his dream of recovering when his squad needs him the most took another step closer, as Miami finally beat the Boston Celtics 103 to 84 and won the seven-game thriller. The winners of the Eastern Conference now prepare to face off with the Denver Nuggets for the NBA title.

Even though there is no real guarantee over which date he will return from his broken right hand sustained a month and a half ago, the player’s plan is to bounce back on court at some point during this best-of-seven series which starts off on Thursday evening.

“I’m going to be working out every day, twice, two or three times a day, from here until the day I hopefully come back,” he assured. “So I’m just going to continue to work hard and see how my body responds day by day and I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.”

Take a look at the scenes back when Tyler broke his hand in the postseason opener in April:

As you can see in the video above, Herro suffered his injury while diving for a loose ball. The athlete then underwent surgery that same week and was told he’d go through a six-week process until he could restart his basketball activities.

Just days after his surgery was complete, he told the press that we was getting ready to be a part of coach Erik Spoelstra’s squad by the beginning of June, hopefully by Game 3.

“After we won in Milwaukee,” Herro said after winning that series 4-1, “I had a feeling we’d be going back to the Finals. It’s been a hell of a ride so far, just to be on the sideline. I’ve been on every road trip, been a part of everything this far.

“Just being here with the team has been awesome, just to see the guys rally around each other. And it’s been good. I’m excited to have the opportunity to possibly play again this season.”

His teammates are also excited to have him back, especially as he hasn’t left his squad’s side during his recovery

The fact that the 23-year-old has been on the sidelines of every game so far, and now having the opportunity to perform again this season next to his squad, has meant a great deal for his teammates. “It’s great, man,” Gabe Vincent said. “Obviously, Tyler was a huge part of our team and he still is whether he’s on the court or off the court. Just being a voice and being there, so it’s been great having him around. “It’s great to see him put in work and it’s good to see his progress.” The rising star isn’t just excited about his potential return, but he’s also poised to begin the next stage of his career in Florida, as he recently signed a four-year, $130 million extension next campaign. “There’s a little soreness in my hand, still,” he said. “But it’s all just post-surgery scar tissue and stuff like that I’m trying to work through right now, and I would love to come back for the Finals and we’ll see how my hand feels.”