Highest paid NBA mascot is paid 602% more than highest paid Premier League mascot

The highest paid NBA mascot is paid 602% more than the highest paid Premier League mascot. Putting that into perspective, the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat mascots both earn a staggering $625,000 a year. Meanwhile the highest paid Premier League team mascot is Arsenal’s Gunnersaurus who earns $89,000 per year.

NBA stars often make the headlines for signing huge multi-million dollar contracts, however there’s also another part of the team that provides plenty of entertainment for basketball fans and that’s the team mascots, who are also doing pretty well for themselves too.

They’re doing that well that there is a huge difference in the salaries for mascots in the NBA and mascots in the Premier League.

The newly-crowned NBA champions Denver Nuggets’ mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion earns $625,000 a year compared to Arsenal’s Gunnersaurus who earns $89,000 a year.

However, even though there is a huge gap in the highest paid mascots, the averages for both leagues are roughly the same. The average mascot salary in the NBA is $60,000, and the average over in England for Premier League mascots is $57,000.

Highest Paid MLB Mascot Is Paid 181% More Than Highest Paid Premier League Mascot

The salary domination in the United States doesn’t stop there either, with the MLB’s highest paid mascot earning 181% more than the highest paid in the Premier League.

Wally the Green Monster of the Boston Red Sox earns $250,000 a year compared to Arsenal’s Gunnersaurus who earns $89,000 per year.

And once again, despite the big gaps in the highest paid, the average salary of an MLB mascot is $60,000, which is the same as the NBA and not far off the Premier League.

Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus Paid 56% More Than Average WSL Player

For sport over in England, the Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus still earns a fairly good salary, and is actually paid 56% more than the average Women’s Super League (WSL) player.

The average WSL player earns roughly $57,000 per year, while Gunnersaurus earns $89,000.

It may be a big gap, but plenty of things come into the conversation. Average attendance for Premier League games is 39,000, meanwhile the average attendance for a Women’s Super League game is roughly 1,900, according to the Football Association (FA).

Highest Paid NBA Mascot Earns 862% More Than Highest Paid NFL Mascot

There’s also a huge gap in the highest paid mascots in the NBA and NFL. Considering how much money is in football, the highest paid NFL mascot which is the Dallas Cowboys’ Rowdy earns $65,000.

It is a huge difference compared to the highest paid NBA mascot which is Denver Nuggets’ who earns $625,000 per year.

In the NFL, the average salary for a mascot is $60,000, which is around the same as the other leagues mentioned already.