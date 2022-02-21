Hoosiers vs Buckeyes NCAA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Big Ten rematch, the unranked Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 13-12 ATS) are aiming to upset the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-7, 12-11 ATS); NCAA picks are available here.

Will Race Thompson and the Hoosiers put an end to their four-game skid? Along with the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Hoosiers vs Buckeyes Game Information

Date: Monday, February 21, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Value City Arena; Columbus, Ohio

Hoosiers vs Buckeyes NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Hoosiers +6.5 (-110) | Buckeyes -6.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Hoosiers +230 | Buckeyes -275

Over/Under: 135.5 (-110)

Indiana Hoosiers Injury Report

G Rob Phinisee (out indefinitely) | G Khristian Lander (questionable)

Ohio State Buckeyes Injury Report

F Sam Towns (out for the season) | F Justice Sueing (out indefinitely) | G Meechie Johnson Jr. (questionable)

Hoosiers vs Buckeyes News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Moreover, last Tuesday, in the Indiana Hoosiers’ 74-69 home loss against No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers, forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a team-high 30 points in 34 minutes played. Forward Race Thompson also closed out his performance with 13 points and 8.0 rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

Indiana has won only four of its past 10 games. In addition to their four-game losing streak, the Hoosiers are now 2-6 away, 13-3 at home and 1-7 ATS on the road.

Meanwhile, in the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes’ 75-62 home loss versus the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes, guard Malaki Branham led his team in scoring with 22 points earned in 35 minutes played.

Forward EJ Liddell contributed 15 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 35 minutes on the court. Ohio State has won six of its last 10 contests. Including this upset defeat, the Buckeyes are 11-1 at home, 4-5 away and 7-5 ATS at home this season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Buckeyes have a 76% chance of winning.

Back at it on Monday#Team123 pic.twitter.com/tC69IBuLqx — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 19, 2022

Next, in the previous three head-to-head matchups, the Buckeyes are 2-1 against the Hoosiers. On Jan. 6, 2022, the last time these teams faced off during this regular season, Indiana defeated Ohio State 67-51 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

On the flip side, the Buckeyes won 78-59 at home on Feb. 13, 2021. Though, last month’s meeting is more relevant than other performances.

Regarding Ohio State’s upset loss at home, head coach Chris Holtmann told reporters after the game, “We just didn’t play with enough force or physicality, and that’s my fault. We’ll live to fight another day.”

With this loss, the Buckeyes became the last Big Ten team to lose in their own stadium this season.

Hoosiers vs Buckeyes NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Indiana is 1-4 ATS in its past five games played.

The Hoosiers are 1-4 SU in their previous five contests.

And, the Hoosiers are 2-4 ATS in their last six matchups versus the Buckeyes.

As for the Buckeyes, they are 6-2 ATS in their past eight games played.

Ohio State is 8-2 ATS in the team’s previous 10 home games against Indiana.

Lastly, the total has gone under in eight of the Buckeyes’ last 12 games versus the Hoosiers.

Projected Indiana Hoosiers Starting Lineup

G Trey Galloway | G Xavier Johnson | F Miller Kopp | F Race Thompson | F Trayce Jackson-Davis

Projected Ohio State Buckeyes Starting Lineup

G Eugene Brown III | G Jamari Wheeler | G Malaki Branham| F Zed Key | F EJ Liddell

Hoosiers vs Buckeyes Prediction | NCAA Picks

Equally important, comparing these teams’ betting records, Indiana is 15-4 as a favorite, 1-5 as an underdog and 1-7 ATS away, while Ohio State is 13-3 as a favorite, 3-4 as an underdog and 7-5 ATS at home. On Saturday, the Buckeyes suffered their first loss at home this season.

This defeat was puzzling; the team was held to 24 points in the second half. They now rank fifth overall in the Big Ten.

Leading into Monday night’s rematch, Ohio State is a 6.5-point favorite at home. Fortunately, the Buckeyes will have the chance to bounce back against the struggling Hoosiers. Their four-game losing streak is duly noted.

All things considered, contemplate picking the Buckeyes to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 135.5. To learn more about basketball betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

