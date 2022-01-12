Hornets vs 76ers NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Charlotte Hornets (22-19) are aiming to add to their three-game winning streak against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) at Wells Fargo Center. Will the Hornets earn their first head-to-head victory versus the Sixers since Nov. 2, 2016?

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers news

Comparing these intraconference teams’ betting statistics, the Hornets are 25-16 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the 76ers are 20-19 against the spread. The tip-off time for this contest is 7 p.m. ET. This game can be watched live via Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Philadelphia. According to Land of Basketball’s database, these two contenders have played one another 114 times during the regular season all-time. Charlotte is 58-56 versus Philadelphia overall.

Though, the Sixers have won the last 16 consecutive games against the Hornets. Charlotte has not defeated Philadelphia since Nov. 2, 2016. On Dec. 8, 2021, the second matchup of this regular season, the 76ers won 110-106 at Spectrum Center. Putting aside the history between these two competing teams, the Sixers signed shooting guard Charlie Brown Jr. to a two-way contract on Tuesday. This move comes right after the organization waived Aaron Henry. In a total of five games played this season, Brown Jr. averaged 1.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and almost 1.0 assist per game.

Charlie Brown Jr. playing his way to a two-way contract for his hometown team is pretty cool https://t.co/jslYQZsIWr — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 11, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting lines and odds

Over/Under: 210.5

Point spread: 76ers -5 (-113)

Best moneyline: Hornets +175, 76ers -205

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Hornets: SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (out indefinitely) | C Vernon Carey Jr. (out)

76ers: SF Tobias Harris (probable) | PG Seth Curry (questionable) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | SG Shake Milton (out) | PG Tyrese Maxey (out indefinitely) | SG Jaden Springer (out)

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at PHI 1/12

Vernon Carey and Kelly Oubre (H&S Protocols) are OUT #AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 11, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

Moreover, on Monday, in the Hornets’ 103-99 home win over the Bucks, guard Terry Rozier scored a team-high 27 points in 40 minutes played. Guard LaMelo Ball closed out his performance with 23 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35 minutes on the court. In the third quarter, Charlotte outscored them 36 to 26.

Plus, Charlotte shot 38-for-96 (39.6%) from the floor and 13-for-44 (29.5%) from behind the arc. Although the Hornets had an off night in terms of shooting accuracy, the Bucks finished with 20 turnovers. This was another solid win against the reigning NBA champs. Now, the team is 12-5 at home, 10-14 away and 11-13 ATS on the road this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 53.7% chance of winning.

As for the 76ers, in their 111-91 road victory versus the Rockets on Monday, center Joel Embiid led his team in scoring, accumulating 31 points in 26 minutes of action. Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond each contributed 13 points as well. Drummond also ended his performance with one more career double-double. He had a total of 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 17 minutes played.

Needless to say, this game was a mismatch. In the opening quarter, Philadelphia outscored Houston 36 to 27. Not to mention, the team put up 56 points in the paint. Their shooting was decent, too. They shot 43-for-94 (45.7%) from the field and 10-for-35 (28.6%) from three-point range. Philadelphia is 15-8 away, 8-8 at home and 6-10 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Gordon Hayward | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

76ers: PG Furkan Korkmaz | SG Seth Curry | SF Danny Green | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Furthermore, the total for Wednesday night’s intraconference rematch is set at 210.5. Regarding the spread consensus, 91% of gamblers are predicting the 76ers will cover the spread at Wells Fargo Center. After evaluating the total consensus, 53% of bettors are expecting the total to go over 210.5. As of yet, Charlotte is 8-2 as a favorite, 14-17 as an underdog and 11-13 ATS away, while Philadelphia is 15-6 as a favorite, 8-10 as an underdog and 6-10 ATS at home.

For significant betting trends, the Hornets are 7-2 ATS in their last nine performances. They are also 6-2 straight up in their past eight contests. Next, the total has gone under in seven of their previous nine games this season, and the Hornets are 0-16 SU in their last 16 matches versus the 76ers. Finally, the team is 13-5 ATS in their past 18 contests.

On the flip side, the Sixers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five performances. And, the total has gone over in seven of their last nine games versus the Hornets. Next, Philadelphia is 8-0 SU in the team’s past eight contests versus Charlotte at Wells Fargo Center. In conclusion, think about picking the Sixers to win and cover the spread at home. If you would like to quickly review the basics of sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting pick

Pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 210.5. Philadelphia is a five-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

