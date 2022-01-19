Hornets vs Celtics Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s intraconference rematch, the Charlotte Hornets (24-20) are playing the Boston Celtics (23-22); NBA picks are featured here. Will Jayson Tatum and the Celtics win their third consecutive games versus the Hornets? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Hornets vs Celtics Game Information

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts

Coverage: ESPN

Hornets vs Celtics NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Hornets +3 (-105) | Celtics -3 (-115)

Best moneyline: Hornets +125 | Celtics -145

Over/Under: 220 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PG LaMelo Ball (probable) | SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (questionable)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Marcus Smart (out) | C Robert Williams III (probable) | SF Aaron Nesmith (out)

Hornets vs Celtics News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, in the Hornets’ 97-87 road win over the Knicks on Monday, forward Miles Bridges earned another career double-double, amassing 38 points, 12 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 39 minutes spent on the court. Guard Terry Rozier had 22 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35 minutes played as well. Despite New York outrebounding them 53 to 39, the Hornets were more accurate with their shot attempts. Now, Charlotte is 12-14 away, 12-6 at home and 13-13 ATS away this season.

On the other side, on Monday, in the Celtics’ 104-92 home win versus the Pelicans, forward Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 27 points in 38 minutes of action. Guards Dennis Schroder and Jaylen Brown each put up 23 points, too. In the fourth quarter, Boston outscored them 33 to 23. On top of winning back-to-back games, the team is now 15-8 at home, 8-14 away and 10-12-1 ATS at home this season.

Furthermore, with a final score of 140-129, the Celtics defeated the Hornets in overtime this season on Oct. 25, 2021. Plus, Boston is on a two-game winning streak versus Charlotte. The Hornets have not defeated them since Apr. 25, 2021, when they won 125-104 at Spectrum Center.

Leading into tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, Boston’s Aaron Nesmith and Marcus Smart have been ruled out for this matchup. Presumably, Dennis Schroder will take Smart’s place as a starting guard. In a total of 38 games played this season, Schroder has averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. As for the Hornets, guard LaMelo Ball is expected to make his return tonight. Charlotte has won seven of its last 10 games played.

Aaron Nesmith and Marcus Smart have both been ruled out of tonight’s game, per the Celtics. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 19, 2022

Hornets vs Celtics NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Charlotte is 5-1 ATS in its last six games played.

Also, the Hornets are 5-1 SU in their past six contests.

And, the team is 0-6 ATS in their previous six matchups on the road at TD Garden.

For the C’s, they are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games played.

The total has gone over in nine of their past 12 games against the Hornets.

Boston is 3-6 ATS in its previous nine contests played in January.

Projected Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Gordon Hayward | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Dennis Schroder | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Hornets vs Celtics Prediction | NBA Picks

Moving on to other betting statistics, Charlotte is 8-3 as a favorite, 16-17 as an underdog and 13-13 ATS away, while Boston is 18-10 as a favorite, 5-12 as an underdog and 10-12-1 ATS at home. The Hornets are playing decent basketball right now. Oddsmakers have them as three-point underdogs for this contest, but experienced gamblers are wary of all the trap games at this point during the season. When in doubt, go with your gut instincts.

While the Celtics will be without Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith, this game is at TD Garden. Boston has played better at home than on the road — similar to any other team. The Celtics should still win, cover the spread and the total will go under 220. If you are new to sports betting and want to learn more, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

