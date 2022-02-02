Hornets vs Celtics Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Charlotte Hornets (28-23, 30-21 ATS) are playing the Boston Celtics (27-25, 25-26-1 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will Jaylen Brown and the Celtics extend their winning streak to three games? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Hornets vs Celtics Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts

Hornets vs Celtics NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Hornets +4.5 (-110) | Celtics -4.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Hornets +165 | Celtics -190

Over/Under: 223.5 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

SF Gordon Hayward (out indefinitely) | SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (probable) | PF Jaden McDaniels (out)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SG PJ Dozier (out for the season) | PF Bol Bol (out indefinitely)

Hornets vs Celtics News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, on Sunday, in the Hornets’ 115-90 home loss versus the Clippers, guard LaMelo Ball earned another career double-double. He amassed 23 points, 6.0 rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes on the court. Also, forward Miles Bridges ended his performance with 18 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 38 minutes played. Charlotte has won six of its previous 10 contests. After earning their eighth loss at home this season, the Hornets are 14-8 at home, 14-15 away and 15-14 ATS on the road.

On the other side, in the Celtics’ 122-92 home win over the Heat on Monday, guard Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 29 points in 31 minutes spent on the court. Forward Jayson Tatum finished with a double-double, accumulating 20 points, 12 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 31 minutes played. Boston has won six of its last 10 games, just like Charlotte. On top of a two-game winning streak, the team is 17-10 at home, 10-15 away and 12-14-1 ATS at home.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 65.8% probability of winning.

Additionally, prior to placing a bet, it is important to consider other matchups. In the past three head-to-head meetings, the Celtics are 2-1 against the Hornets. On Jan. 19, 2022, Charlotte won 111-102 at TD Garden. Thus far, this season series is split at 1-1. With a final score of 140-129, Boston defeated them in overtime on Oct. 25, 2021.

Equally important, in other news, Hornets’ forward Gordon Hayward has been cleared to play from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Though, he is remaining in Charlotte. He had a positive PCR test one week ago. In a total of 45 games played this season, the 12-year veteran has averaged 17 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Hornets say Hornets F Gordon Hayward has been cleared from the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols but did not travel with the team to Boston. Hayward will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game and will remain in Charlotte for conditioning as he returns from H&S Protocols. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 1, 2022

Hornets vs Celtics NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Charlotte is 1-4 ATS in its previous five games played.

The total has gone under in 13 of the Hornets’ last 19 contests.

Not to mention, the Hornets are 4-15 SU in their past 19 matchups versus the Celtics.

As for the Celtics, they are 4-1 ATS in their previous five contests played.

And, the total has gone under in four of Boston’s last five games.

However, the total has gone over in nine of the Celtics’ past 13 matchups against the Hornets.

Projected Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Cody Martin | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Marcus Smart | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Hornets vs Celtics Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, to add to the statistics above, Charlotte is 11-6 as a favorite, 17-17 as an underdog and 15-14 ATS away, whereas Boston is 22-12 as a favorite, 5-13 as an underdog and 12-14-1 ATS at home. Gordon Hayward is listed as out, but he will return after the Hornets play the C’s. Needless to say, this is one of the more difficult games to predict. Both Eastern Conference contenders have won six of their last 10 games. And, the Hornets already defeated the C’s at TD Garden back in January.

Nonetheless, entering this contest, Boston is a 4.5-point favorite. For one noteworthy point, Marcus Smart did not play in last month’s matchup. Hayward scored only five points in January’s meeting as well. In summary, ponder the possibility of the Celtics winning and covering the spread at home. The total will go under 223.5. If you are interested in placing a bet and want to master the basics of NBA betting, skim through our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

