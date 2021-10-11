On Monday, October 11, 2021, the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) are playing the Miami Heat (3-0) at FTX Arena. While tonight is Charlotte’s third exhibition game of the 2021-22 NBA season, this is Miami’s fourth preseason matchup. BetOnline betting odds are viewable down below.

Game Information

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: FTX Arena; Miami, Florida

TV channels: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Radio broadcast: WAXY/WAQI, WFNZ

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat news

Leading into Monday night’s matchup, the Hornets are 2-1 against the Heat in their previous three head-to-head meetings. On May 2, 2021, the last time these teams faced off, Miami won 121-111 on the road over Charlotte. One of the more interesting stories for today’s game is the possibility of the Heat improving their record to 4-0 in the preseason.

Throughout the NBA’s 75th anniversary season, as the season progresses, Hornets players will wear a different jersey based on a specific era in their franchise history. Fans will either love, despise or could not care less about this concept. The die-hard fanatics will probably like it, though.

Good things are happening for us in the preseason! Let's take a deeper look into our hot 3-0 start ⬇️ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 10, 2021

Injury Report

For the Hornets, Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier are all out for tonight’s exhibition game. Rozier is out due to an ankle sprain. Likewise, Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed as doubtful because of an ankle sprain.

Additionally, as for the Heat, Victor Oladipo is out against the Hornets. His reason is for knee surgery rehabilitation.

INJURY REPORT: @hornets at MIA 10/11

Hayward (Health and Safety Protocols) out

Plumlee (Health and Safety Protocols) out

Rozier (L ankle sprain) out

Oubre (R ankle sprain) doubtful#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 10, 2021

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat betting lines

Over/Under: 217.5

Point spread: Heat -7 (-110)

Best moneyline: Hornets +230, Heat -275

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat preview

Furthermore, on Thursday, the Hornets lost 128-98 versus the Grizzlies. Guard Terry Rozier scored a team-high 21 points in 24 minutes played. Plus, James Bouknight ended his performance with 17 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26 minutes spent on the court. This was a poor performance all around.

Besides allowing Memphis to put up 73 first-half points, Charlotte scored just 19 points in the opening quarter. Not only were the Hornets out-rebounded 68 to 36, they shot 10-for-41 (24.4%) from three-point range. They will have to find a way to shake off this 30-point loss. Miami remains undefeated in the preseason.

Meanwhile, in the Heat’s 113-106 win over the Rockets, Tyler Herro led the team in points and rebounds, finishing his night with 24 points and 9.0 rebounds in 25 minutes played. Forward Duncan Robinson had 20 points in 24 minutes as well.

Offensively, Miami played fantastic, scoring 34 points in the first quarter alone. They also shot 41-for-85 (48.2%) from the field and 12-for-40 (31%) from three-point range. Although, they failed to finish strong, considering the Heat allowed 36 points in the fourth quarter. But, a win is a win.

Equally important for gamblers, the projected starting lineup for the Hornets tonight is PG LaMelo Ball, SG James Bouknight, SF Miles Bridges, PF Cody Martin and C P.J. Washington. For the Heat, their projected lineup is PG Kyle Lowry, SG Duncan Robinson, SF Jimmy Butler, PF P.J. Tucker and C Bam Adebayo.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat prediction

Moreover, while the Hornets scored 98 points against the Grizzlies, the Heat put up 113 points versus the Rockets. This is a combined total of 211 points. The total for Monday night’s game is set at 217.5. Bettors might be tempted to take the under for this preseason game, but the Heat can score a lot of points at home. After all, this is the NBA. Each game is usually different.

For top betting trends, Charlotte is 3-7 against the spread in the team’s past ten games played. The total has gone over in four of the Hornets’ last five games played against Eastern Conference opponents. Not to mention, the Hornets are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games played in October.

As for the Heat, they are 8-4 ATS in their past 12 games. And, the total has gone over in 12 of Miami’s last 16 games. To add to these betting statistics, the total has gone over in 10 of the team’s previous 14 games played at home. Therefore, think about taking the over and picking Miami to win. Keep in mind, these trends do not include preseason performances.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat betting pick

Pick the Heat to win at home; the total will go over 217.5. The Heat are seven-point favorites with BetOnline.