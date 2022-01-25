Hornets vs Raptors Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Tuesday night’s Eastern Conference contest, the Charlotte Hornets (26-21, 29-18-1 ATS) are facing off versus the Toronto Raptors (22-22, 23-20-1 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Which team will win the first head-to-head meeting this season? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Hornets vs Raptors Game Information

Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, Ontario

Hornets vs Raptors NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Hornets +3.5 (-111) | Raptors -3.5 (-109)

Best moneyline: Hornets +137 | Raptors -157

Over/Under: 221.5 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

SF Gordon Hayward (questionable) | PF Jaden McDaniels (out)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

PG Goran Dragic (out indefinitely) | C Khem Birch (questionable) | SG David Johnson (questionable)

Hornets vs Raptors News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, in the Hornets’ 113-91 home loss versus the Hawks on Sunday, both Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball ended their performances with 19 points. Ball also accumulated 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34 minutes on the court. This rare blowout loss to Atlanta snapped their three-game winning streak. They have won seven of their last 10 games. As a result of this defeat, the team is now 13-7 at home, 13-14 away and 14-13 ATS away.

As for the Raptors, on Sunday, in their 114-105 home loss against the Trail Blazers, center Pascal Siakim led his team in scoring, putting up 28 points in 34 minutes of action. Guard Fred VanVleet closed out his performance with 19 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 42 minutes played. The Raptors remain inconsistent. Toronto has won five of its past 10 games. Counting this loss, the team is now 12-12 at home, 10-10 away and 12-12 ATS at home this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Raptors have a 53.7% chance of winning.

In the past three head-to-head meetings, the Raptors are 2-1 against the Hornets. However, these teams have not played one another during this regular season. On Mar. 13, 2021, the last time these teams faced off, Charlotte won 114-104 at Spectrum Center. If for some reason tonight’s game goes to overtime, the Hornets statistically have the advantage. In overtime contests, Charlotte is 4-1 versus Toronto all-time.

In other news, Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has a chance of returning to the court for tonight’s game against the Raptors. He is currently listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Head coach James Borrego remains hopeful that his starting forward will play soon, but the 31-year-old has quite a long history of dealing with injuries. Fortunately for the fanbase, at least his right foot injury is not an MCL sprain or ACL tear. So far this season, Hayward is averaging 17 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort) is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against Toronto. James Borrego said earlier today they were hopeful he'd play tomorrow. Hayward was held out of their light workout prior to the #Hornets leaving for Toronto this afternoon. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 24, 2022

Hornets vs Raptors NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Charlotte is 7-2 ATS in the team’s past nine games.

The Hornets are 7-2 SU in their previous nine contests played.

Also, the total has gone under in seven of their last eight games.

On the other side, the Raptors are 13-5-1 ATS in their past 19 contests this season.

Not to mention, the total has gone over in 10 of Toronto’s previous 14 games against Charlotte.

Plus, the total has gone over in five of the Raptors’ last six matchups versus the Hornets at Scotiabank Arena.

Projected Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Cody Martin | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Projected Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

PG Fred VanVleet | SG Gary Trent Jr. | SF Scottie Barnes | PF OG Anunoby | C Pascal Siakim

Hornets vs Raptors Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, Charlotte is 9-4 as a favorite, 17-17 as an underdog and 14-13 ATS away, while Toronto is 13-7 as a favorite, 9-15 as an underdog and 12-12 ATS at home. It should go without saying that the Raptors have lost a few winnable games at home. Their latest losses to the Suns and Trail Blazers come to mind. Though, they have defeated the Spurs, Jazz, Clippers, Cavaliers and Pelicans at Scotiabank Arena over the last four weeks. Toronto is entering this matchup as a 3.5-point favorite.

But, the Raptors’ .500 record at home is not convincing indecisive bettors. Overall, the Hornets have the healthier roster, too. Based on the number of contests Charlotte has won lately, the team is more than capable of upsetting Toronto. Therefore, the Hornets will win, cover the spread and the total will go under 221.5. If you are new to sports betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

