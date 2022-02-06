Houston vs Cincinnati College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s AAC college basketball matchup, the Houston Cougars are taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Fifth Third Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Houston vs Cincinnati prediction for the game today.

Houston vs Cincinnati Game Info

No. 6 Houston Cougars (19-2, 8-0 AAC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (15-6, 5-3 AAC)

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 6 PM ET

Venue: Fifth Third Arena — Cincinnati, OH

Coverage: ESPN2

Houston vs Cincinnati College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Houston vs Cincinnati college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: HOU: (-225) | CIN: (+215)

Point Spread: HOU: -6 (-110) | CIN: +6 (-110)

Total: 132.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Best Betting Offers Broker

Offers

Score

Visit Broker $1000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 150% up to $3,000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Available to players 21+ in Arkansas only Up to $1,000 - BVD1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Use INSIDERS for 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Houston vs Cincinnati College Basketball Betting Preview

Since a controversial road loss to then #9 Alabama on December 12th, Houston hasn’t lost a game. While they do play in an AAC conference that has been weaker than usual this season, they have still done so without two of their top players in guard Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark who are both out for the season with injuries. In eight games of conference play, the Cougars have won by single digits just twice. A big reason is their elite play on both sides of the ball. Houston averages over 76 points per game on offense while allowing just over 56 per game. If Houston can keep a team below 70 points, which they do seemingly every night, they have more than enough offensive firepower to put teams away without too much trouble.

Cincinnati has been a solid team this year but have found themselves tripped up by teams they should be beating too often this year. Cincinnati has three conference losses with losses against Tulane and Temple. While both teams aren’t necessarily bad teams overall, Cincinnati has no business losing to these teams seeing they have beaten the likes of Illinois and SMU this season. The Bearcats are led by Jeremiah Davenport and David DeJulius who combine to average over 26 points per game. Both have seen some regression in their efficiency however as they both shoot just over 40% from the field this season. If they can heat up against Houston, they could put the Cougars in real trouble.

Houston vs Cincinnati College Basketball Betting Trends

Houston is 4-1 in their last 5 road games.

In their last 9 games against Cincinnati, Houston is 8-1 against the spread (ATS).

Cincinnati is 4-10-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 15 games.

The UNDER is 12-5 in Cincinnati’s last 17 games.

The UNDER is 11-5 in Cincinnati’s last 16 games against Houston.

Houston vs Cincinnati Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

This game is tough to predict in large part due to both teams having stellar defenses. With such a low total, it’s really tough to take the under on the total line. With the way Cincinnati’s offense has been playing recently, it’s tough to take the over as well. Houston may be down two of their best players, but they’ve done well to this point in the season without them.

Cincinnati has not shown the ability to take control of games this season in AAC play. They’ve also had a tough time coming back from deficits as the aren’t very efficient shooting the ball as a team. Houston is the exact opposite. They are never truly out of the game and can shoot the lights out of the building. Although this is a tough road game for them, there is no reason to doubt them not only winning this game, but also covering the spread.

Our college basketball betting Houston vs Cincinnati prediction tonight will be Houston COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Houston a 86% chance to win.

Pick: Houston -6

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.