Houston vs SMU College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today
In today’s AAC college basketball matchup, the Houston Cougars are taking on the SMU Mustangs at the Moody Coliseum. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Houston vs SMU prediction for the game today.
Houston vs SMU Game Info
No. 6 Houston Cougars (20-2, 9-0 AAC) vs. SMU Mustangs (16-5, 7-2 AAC)
Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Time: 7 PM ET
Venue: Moody Coliseum — Dallas, TX
Coverage: ESPN2
Houston vs SMU College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds
All Houston vs SMU college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline
Moneyline: HOU: (-325) | SMU: (+270)
Point Spread: HOU: -7.5 (-110) | SMU: +7.5 (-110)
Total: 135 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Houston vs SMU College Basketball Betting Preview
Houston is still undefeated in AAC play, most recently clobbering Cincinnati 80-58. To be quite honest, the Cougars are simply a step above the competition in the AAC. Even so, it’s impressive that they haven’t slipped up yet with two star players in Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark out for the season since December. For as good as they have been however, the AAC race isn’t over yet. With two more games left on their schedule against second place SMU, nothing is guaranteed yet for the Cougars. If Houston can win tonight however, it would all but assure themselves of the regular season title.
With all the injuries plaguing Memphis all season, SMU may be the only team truly equipped to knock off Houston. Guard Kendric Davis is one of the most underrated players in the country averaging over 19 points, four assists, and four boards per game. Twins Marcus and Michael Weathers also plug in nicely in their complimentary roles on this offense. The one place SMU does get tripped up however as they did in their latest game, a loss to Wichita State, is on the defensive end. Although they score over 75 points per game, their defense gives up over 67 points per game. Against the elite defense of Houston, SMU needs to be able to put together a solid defensive game.
Houston vs SMU College Basketball Betting Trends
- Houston is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.
- The OVER is 6-3 in Houston’s last 9 games.
- Houston is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games against SMU.
- SMU is 9-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 13 games.
- The UNDER is 5-0 in SMU’s last 5 games.
Houston vs SMU Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks
This game will be arguably the first true AAC test for Houston. The game being on the road as well doesn’t help them either. With that being said, Houston has been as consistent as any this season. While SMU has the firepower to stick with them, it’s tough to believe that their porous defense will be able to stop the Cougars.
One of the biggest assets the Cougars have is depth amongst their bigs. SMU is a gritty team but they simply can’t compete with Houston down low. If Houston can get either of the Weathers’ twins in foul trouble early, this game is already over. This game should be somewhat tight throughout, but expect Houston to pull away for good late and cover the spread.
Our college basketball betting Houston vs SMU prediction tonight will be Houston COVERS at BetOnline.
For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Houston an 83.2% chance to win.
All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.
