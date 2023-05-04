How To Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Maine

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is putting it all on the line against John Ryder this May and we have the lowdown on the best sports betting odds and offers for you.

If you’re looking to bet on Canelo vs Ryder in Maine, then don’t miss out on a huge range of free bets and bonus offers. We’ve selected our top Maine sports betting sites, giving you the best odds and the biggest value, so you can make the most of your boxing wagers.

Best Canelo vs Ryder Sports Betting Sites In Maine

BetOnline – Claim an awesome $1000 in free bets for the Canelo vs Ryder bout BetUS – Excellent boxing markets and a 125% welcome bonus when you join BetNow – Top quality sportsbook with 150% offer for bettors of all budgets Everygame – A much loved Maine sports betting site with a $750 welcome offer Jazz Sports – Offering excellent odds for Canelo vs Ryder and a 50% bonus Bovada – Hugely popular Maine sportsbook with boxing fans and bettors LuckyBlock – A leading crypto specialist sportsbook with non-stop customer offers MyBookie – Fab all-around sportsbook to bet on the Canelo vs Ryder fight in Maine

Latest Maine Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is not yet legal in Maine, you can still place bets on Canelo vs Ryder at our recommended sports betting sites.

These sportsbooks are completely safe to use and are extremely popular with US bettors, due to the fabulous benefits they give to customers.

Advantages include fewer restrictions, less paperwork, bigger markets, better odds and the vast range of awesome welcome offers and customer promotions they can give.

Benefits such as no KYC checks on registration making it less than a minute to sign up. Fewer restrictions such as anyone 18 years plus can join. Not to mention anonymous crypto deposits too if that’s how you like to bet.

The welcome offers you can access in Maine give hundreds of dollars in free bets plus, once signed up, you will get regular bonus offer and promotions too.

If you want to make the most of betting on Canelo vs Ryder in Maine, then our recommended sites give the best value you can get. As well as all of the above benefits, they also provide more extensive sports markets, including some exclusive markets that only they offer, and the most competitive odds too.

How To Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Maine

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Canelo vs Ryder wagers

Canelo vs Ryder Betting Options in Maine with our Recommended Sportsbooks

The Canelo vs Ryder fight will see the highly anticipated return of Canelo Alvarez as he fights to keep the title of undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Taking place on May 6, the boxing superstar will return to his home country of Mexico for the first time since 2011 to take on British challenger John Ryder.

Up for grabs is the Mexican’s IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO belts and Canelo is under extra pressure as he is just returning from hand surgery.

The stats look good for the current title holder though. He has boxed considerably more than his opponent losing only two of his 60 fights and winning the other 58. He also has a two-year age advantage over the Brit.

Meanwhile opponent John Ryder has lost 5 times in his career, winning 32 times. The only real gain Ryder has over Canelo is a two-inch reach advantage.

If you’re looking to bet on the Canelo vs Ryder fight in Maine, then there’s a few markets you can choose from.

The most basic bet you can place is the outright winner, with Canelo being favorite the odds aren’t going to be great, but you should find decent odds on a Ryder win.

To make it more interesting you can combine the winner market with another bet using the props bet option. An example of this would be to bet on Canelo to win in the fourth round or Ryder to win with a KO.

You can decide not to bet on the winner at all and just focus on how or when the match will end. There are markets, for example, for which round the bout will end, whether it will go the distance or who will win more points on the scorecard.

Whichever bet you choose to place for Canelo vs Ryder, these top Maine sports betting sites can offer above and beyond what traditional bookies can, so make sure you don’t miss out.

How To Get A Canelo vs Ryder Free Bet In Maine

Just follow the simple steps below to join these Maine sports betting sites and you’ll be able to access hundreds of dollars in free bets for the Canelo vs Ryder fight. It really is that simple.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Canelo vs Ryder betting

1. BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Enjoy this knockout offer at BetOnline when you sign up and bet on Canelo vs Ryder. Deposit between $55 – $2000 to qualify and you’ll receive 50% of that back in free bets for the big fight. BetOnline are a trusted and loved sportsbook amongst Maine bettors and once you join up you will experience exceptional customer service and excellent sports markets to bet on.

2. BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you enjoy sports betting and casino, then the BetUS welcome offer may suit you the best. They are offering a 125% welcome bonus giving 100% sports and 25% casino bonus on deposits up to $2500. An incredible offer to get you started and once you’ve deposited you can enjoy the highly competitive boxing markets in this user-friendly site.



3. BetNow Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

BetNow offer an accessible welcome bonus which is available to bettors with only a $20 deposit. So you don’t have to be spending the big bucks to take advantage of this 150% offer. The site is customer-focused, easy-to-use and has excellent customer service too so it’s ideal for your Canelo vs Ryder wagers.



4. Everygame Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

It’s easy to see why Everygame are still one of the most popular Maine sports betting sites after three decades in the industry. Their customer service is outstanding, and the range of sports markets and bonus offers make it a great choice to place your Canelo v Ryder bets. The welcome offer rewards not only your first deposit but your second and third too, it’s well worth a look.

5. Jazz Sports Canelo vs Ryder Maine Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports limit their sports markets but offer excellent odds for the sports that they do cover which is great news for boxing fans. If you’re looking to get in on the Canelo vs Ryder action, they are a great customer-friendly site and have an exciting 50% welcome offer up to $1000 for new customers.

6. Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

For an all-round excellent Maine sportsbook, Bovada are tough to beat. They offer all the markets you could want for boxing and other sports and look after their customers with great service and offers. If prop bets are your thing, then they specialize in this area. You can deposit in both crypto and USD and receive a welcome offer to suit. The current crypto offer is 75% bonus up to $750 on first crypto deposits.

7. Lucky Block Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on Canelo vs Ryder Without KYC

If you want a 30 second sign-up process, exclusive sports markets, anonymous crypto deposits, and an endless stream of bonus offers, then you can’t go wrong with Lucky Block. They are relatively new to sports betting compared to others on our list, but they are shaking the industry up with their unique proposition. If you want to bet on Canelo vs Ryder in Maine with crypto, then check them out.



How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

8. MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Maine Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie are a trusted and established sports betting site and a favorite to many Maine bettors. Their mobile-optimised, easy-to-use platform makes betting on the go simple, and they have comprehensive markets for all sports including boxing. If you join and place your Canelo vs Ryder wagers here you’ll get a 50% bonus up to $500 on your first deposit.

Canelo vs Ryder Odds

Canelo is the clear bookies favorite to retain his titles, and with a KO rate of 67% there is a good chance his power will dominate his opponent.

You can’t rule out Ryder though, the Brit is in winning form and has earned his place in the title fight. He’ll be hoping that Canelo’s recent hand surgery will play a part so he can take any advantage he can get.

The main markets for the fight that you’ll be able to get decent odds on will be the round betting and finish betting, so have a good look at these and the props bets to find the best markets.

These are just some of the odds available for the Canelo vs Ryder fight at Bovada.

John Ryder to win +850

Saul Alvarez to win -1600

Will the fight go the distance: YES +285

Will the fight go the distance: NO -425

Odds are taken from Bovada and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.