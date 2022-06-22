The 76th NBA Draft will take place on Thursday at the home of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with some elite young talent ready to make the leap to the highest level of professional basketball.

How to Bet on Chet Holmgren's NBA Draft Position

2022 NBA Draft Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022

What Will Chet Holmgren’s NBA Draft Position Be?

Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren is currently projected to be picked at number two in this year’s NBA Draft, which takes place on Thursday evening at 7.30pm ET at the home of the Brooklyn Nets, the Barclays Center in New York.

The 7’1″, 195 lbs center is by far one of the most interesting prospects amongst the class of 2022, and is tipped to be a future star of the NBA in a new era of bigs where shooting has become a valued trait. Not only can Holmgren shoot the three ball, he can also play elite defense and act as a facilitator for teammates.

Despite concerns over the 20-year-old’s build, mainly his strength, there is no doubt that in the right setup and system, Holmgren has the potential to dominate the league like other centers such as Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard – but he can space the floor unlike most of the NBA’s best big men.

Holmgren, who attended Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis before making the switch to college basketball at Gonzaga, is expected to be drafted at the number two position and head to Oklahoma to join the Thunder.

What Team Will Chet Holmgren Join In The NBA Draft?

At this current moment, Chet Holmgren’s most likely destination is the Oklahoma City Thunder unless the Orlando Magic decide to select him with the first overall pick, or Thunder General Manager Sam Presti decides to trade the pick (highly unlikely).

The 20-year-old will almost certainly join one of the Orlando Magic, Thunder, or Houston Rockets who own the top three picks in the draft. However, until his name is called out by NBA commissioner Adam Silver inside the Barclays Center, Holmgren’s destination remains up in the air and unknown.

There is an almost certainty that Oklahoma will pick Holmgren to team up with their impressive young core featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Lu Dort.