How To Bet On Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors In Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting For NBA
The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers get their season underway on Wednesday and here’s how to bet on the Cavaliers vs Raptors game if you’re in Ohio and get $1000 in NBA free bets.
How To Bet On Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors In Ohio
BetOnline offers customers free bets worth $1000 to use on the Cavaliers vs Raptors game. Here’s a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NBA in Ohio.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors in Ohio
Best Ohio Betting Sites For NBA
Who Can Bet On Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors in Ohio?
Customers need to be a resident of Ohio and over the legal age of 18 with a valid email address.
- Resident of Ohio
- Over 18 years of age
- Valid email address
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Betting In Ohio
The NBA allows for a wide range of betting options, with markets such as moneylines, handicaps, totals and prop bets alongside live betting. Take a look at what you fancy your chances with to see which suits your knowledge best.
Cleveland are a force to be reckoned with in the East after adding All-Star Donovan Mitchell to a star-studded lineup featuring fellow All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.
Raptors foward Scottie Barnes is coming off an impressive Rookie of the Year season and is poised to make another leap under head coach Nick Nurse, and learning from All-Stars such as Fred Vanvleet and Pascal Siakam.
Best Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+118
|Toronto Raptors
|-138
Our Pick Of The Best Ohio Betting Sites For Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors
- BetOnline – Best Ohio Free Bets For Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors
- Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Everygame – $750 NBA Welcome Bonus Available
BetOnline – $1000 In Ohio Free Bets For Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors
BetOnline is providing a tasty bonus on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors game – a sports betting bonus of $1000. Use our promo code INSIDERS when you’re signing up to claim this bonus on BetOnline.
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – Up To $750 In Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Free Bets In Ohio
Bovada has a wide range of markets you would expect from a top sportsbook, along with bonuses and free NBA bets.
You can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim a free bet on Bovada for the Cavaliers vs Raptors game on Wednesday. Bovada will match your deposit up to 75%, so with a deposit of $1000, you will get a free NBA bet worth $750 that you can use on the Cavaliers vs Raptors game.
Bovada NBA Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors in Ohio
Everygame has an impressive collection of markets for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors game and are renowned for their exciting parlay options available.
On Everygame, you get an impressive deposit bonus of up to $750, which you don’t have to use all at once – you can spread it around over three bets, with a maximum of $250 on each one.
Everygame Ohio NBA Free Bets
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
