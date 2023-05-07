The horse racing event of the year is here again and if you’re looking to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Alaska, then we’ve found the best sports betting offers for you.

There’s one thing better than betting on the Kentucky Derby, and that’s betting on the Kentucky Derby for free. Our recommended Alaska sports betting sites are offering hundreds of dollars in completely free bets and the best horse racing odds you can find too. Read on for how you can get in on the action.

Best Kentucky Derby Sports Betting Sites In Alaska

BetOnline – Kentucky Derby bettors in Alaska can access up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – A trusted sports betting site for horse racing fans with a nice welcome bonus BetNow – Claim a 150% bonus on deposits from as little as $20 in this quality sportsbook MyBookie – Ever-popular with Alaska sports bettors with a great welcome bonus Bovada – Top-notch all-round sports betting site with fab horse racing coverage

Latest Alaska Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is not yet legal in the state, you can still use all of our recommended Alaska sports betting sites – and you’ll get much better value than you would at traditional bookies too.

While regular bookies are restricted in terms of age-limits, registrations and other betting boundaries, these online sportsbooks are not.

Sign-up literally takes seconds, with no KYC checks, and if you’re 18-years-old or older, you can join the fun too. Once registered you can make the most of other benefits such as a wider range of betting markets and more competitive odds for the Kentucky Derby than you will find elsewhere.

But the biggest advantage of these Alaska sports betting sites to the traditional ones is the customer rewards. Not only will you be able to access hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, but they continually reward loyal customers with on-going bonus offers and promotions making your wagers go further.

If you want to make the most of betting on the Kentucky Derby in Alaska, then our recommended sites offer the best value in terms of generous odds, bonus offers and overall customer experience.

How To Bet On the Kentucky Derby In Alaska

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Kentucky Derby wagers

Kentucky Derby Betting Options in Alaska with our Recommended Sportsbooks

The Kentucky Derby has been called the ‘The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports’ and it’s easy to see why.

The most prestigious US horse racing event of the year is also the most-watched horse racing event in the world and carries with it a lot of excitement, anticipation, and speculation.

Only 20 horses will line up on May 6 to run the 2km race on dirt-track which is the first race in the American Triple Crown.

The event has taken place without interruption since 1875 and is a Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds. This means that horses have only once chance to run the race in their careers, and this is why it attracts only the best.

If you want to place a bet on the Kentucky Derby in Alaska, then you can take your pick from the horse racing markets at our selected sports betting sites.

The three basic wagers are the most popular bets in Alaska – the win, the place, and the show.

The win is a simple one-horse bet on who will cross the line first. You can find lots of advice from tipsters, study the form or simply pick the name of the horse you like best. To get the best odds for this and the chance to make the most money, stay away from the favorites.

The place and the show are similar, again you pick one horse, but with the place it can finish first or second and with the show it can finish in the top three. This improves your chances of winning, but the odds are significantly reduced so the overall amount you win will be less.

For those who are a bit more informed on the horses or who enjoy a long-odds punt, you can choose more detailed bets such as the exacta, where you pick two horses to finish in first and second place in the correct order.

Other options are the trifecta, superfecta or the super high-five where you can choose which horses will place in the top three, four or five respectively.

Whichever bets you choose to place for the Kentucky Derby in Alaska, make sure you get the best value from them. Don’t restrict yourself to traditional bookies as they don’t offer the best customer experience.

For the quickest sign-up, the best odds and the incredible offers, our recommended sites should be your first stop.

How To Get A Kentucky Derby Free Bet In Alaska

Getting free bets for the ‘Run for the Roses’ in Alaska is actually easier than you might think. Just follow these quick steps below and enjoy placing your Kentucky Derby wagers.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Kentucky Derby betting

Kentucky Derby Outright Odds

Florida Derby winner Forte is the current favorite to win, he is in excellent form winning all five of his previous races.

However, as we have seen before, being the favorite does not guarantee a win and there is plenty of competition in the field of 20 horses.

The Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is fancied by many, as is the undefeated Kingsbarns, however his usual jockey will be riding a different horse this time, Angel of Empire.

A long shot that might be worth a bet is Two Phil’s, who has been picked out by a number of respected tipsters. As we saw just last year, an outsider can take the glory, when late-entry long shot Rich Strike unexpectedly took the 2022 win.

This is how the odds currently stack up at BetOnline.

Forte +250

Tapit Trice +650

Angel of Empire +900

Verifying +1000

Practical Move +1000

Derma Sotagake +1000

Kingsbarns +1200

Mage +2000

Two Phil’s +2500

Rocket Can +3300

Hit Show +3300

Confidence Game +3300

Continuar +3300

Disarm +4000

Reincarnate +4000

Lord Miles +4000

Blazing Sevens +5000

Raise Cain +6600

Sun Thunder +6600

Wild On Ice +10000

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.