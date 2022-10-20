How to Bet on LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers in California | California Sports Betting For NBA

The NBA season got underway earlier on this week, after four long months of no action, and here’s how you can bet on the LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers in California. You can also claim $1000 in NBA free bets.

How To Bet On LA Clippers vs LA Lakers In California

BetOnline offers customers free bets worth $1000 to use on the Kings vs Trail Blazers game. Here’s a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NBA in California.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on LA Clippers vs LA Lakers in California

Best California Betting Sites For NBA

Who Can Bet On LA Clippers vs LA Lakers in California?

Customers need to be a resident of California and over the legal age of 18 with a valid email address.

Resident of California

Over 18 years of age

Valid email address

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Betting In California

The NBA allows for a wide range of betting options, with markets such as moneylines, handicaps, totals and prop bets alongside live betting. Take a look at what you fancy your chances with to see which suits your knowledge best.

The Clippers will begin what many expect to be a very strong season, in a battle of Los Angeles against the Lakers. The Lakers were poor on opening night against the Golden State Warriors, so they have a lot of improving to do. The Clippers are joint favourites to win the NBA finals this season, and will be full of confidence coming into the game, and are certainly favourites to win the clash.

Best LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Odds

Bet Money Line Play LA Clippers -220 LA Lakers +190

Our Pick Of The Best California Betting Sites For LA Clippers vs LA Lakers

BetOnline – $1000 In California Free Bets For LA Clippers vs LA Lakers

BetOnline is providing a hefty bonus on the LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game – a sports betting bonus of $1000. Use our promo code INSIDERS when you’re signing up to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – Up To $750 In LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Free Bets In California

Bovada has a wide range of markets you would expect from a top sportsbook, along with bonuses and free NBA bets.

You can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim a free bet on Bovada for the Clippers vs Lakers game on Thursday. Bovada will match your deposit up to 75%, so with a deposit of $1000, you will get a free NBA bet worth $750 that you can use on the Clippers vs Lakers game.

Bovada NBA Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In Free Bets On LA Clippers vs LA Lakers in California

Everygame has a huge range of markets for the game and are renowned for their great parlay options available.

On Everygame, you get an impressive deposit bonus of up to $750, which you don’t have to use all at once – you can spread it around over three bets, with a maximum of $250 on each one.

Everygame California NBA Free Bets