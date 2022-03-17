NCAA
How to Bet on March Madness in CA | Best California Sports Betting Sites
In California, sports betting has been a hot topic. California sports betting remains illegal but top sportsbooks are expected to pursue mobile betting in the future. While they battle things out in court, college basketball fans don’t have to miss out on the action when the attention turns to the hardwood during March Madness. The top offshore sportsbooks welcome college basketball fans in California with sports betting bonuses, free bets, and bracket entries into contests with up to $250,000 in cash prizes. To learn about how to bet on March Madness in California and claim up to $6,375 in sports betting offers for the NCAA Tournament, read on below.
The Best California Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
Brackets are one of the easiest ways to make money during March Madness. The top California sports betting sites feature some of the best March Madness bracket contests in the country with $250,000 in cash prizes, Bitcoin, and more.
Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Bet on March Madness in California
While the California sports betting laws haven’t opened up yet, residents can still bet on March Madness in the Golden State. Regulated offshore sportsbooks are offering bigger sports betting bonuses and better odds during March Madness.
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in California and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick a CA betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your California sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in CA
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in California
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
UCLA sits at the No. 4 seed in the East with +2500 odds. While the Bruins losts in the Final Four last season, they are on the right track with a simple path to the Sweet 16. Meanwhile, Gonzaga are the NCAA Tournament favorites at +285. With no value in taking the March Madness favourites, top contenders are priced attractively like Kansas at +1100, Duke at +1600, and defending champions Baylor at +1400.
Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
More March Madness upsets happen in the first round of the NCAA Tournament than any other round. With several mid-majors matched up against major conference opponents this year, the 2022 NCAA Tournament has a chance to feature a few compelling Cinderella stories.
For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
In the first round of March Madness, some seeds tend to do better than others in their chance for an upset bid. Below, we’ll go over how the lower seeds have performed historically in the NCAA Tournament first round.
To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best California March Madness Betting Sites| CA Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
The best California sportsbooks are giving away big March Madness betting bonuses to college basketball fans. California residents can make the most out of their March Madness betting experience by boosting their bankroll ahead of Thursday’s tipoff.
Below, we’ll go over the best California sports betting bonuses available during March Madness.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in California
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is one of the best March Madness sportsbooks on the California sports betting market. The online sportsbook welcomes Golden State with three free NCAAB bets and a 50 percent March Marchess deposit bonus. First-time customers can claim a $1,000 California sports betting bonus ahead of March Madness. California residents can also cash in three free NCAAB bets including a players prop, in-play and matched mobile bet. For Madness Madness, BetOnline is featuring a bracket contest with $250,000 in cash prizes. California residents interested in entering their bracket could walk home with a $75,000 grand prize.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click on the button below to claim your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting apps.
2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In California
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Taking it straight down the middle, XBet is a no frills online sportsbook offering some of the best California sports betting offers in the state. For March Madness, XBet is boosting bankrolls with $500 free college basketball bets to newcomers in California. Bettors can also take advantage of competitive live NCAA Tournament odds, especially for the highs and lows during March Madness. XBet also features a March Madness bracket contest with $10,000 in cash prizes. One of the easiest ways to make money during March Madness at XBet’s bracket contest.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click on the button below to claim your free college basketball bets a XBet, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best March Madness Odds In California
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie has the best March Madness odds on lock. Unlike other California online gamlbing sites, MyBookie takes less vig on all NCAAB betting lines. Sharp bettors perform the best at MyBookie with $1,000 in free March Madness betting bonuses. MyBookie also offers one of the best March Madness bracket contests. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, MyBookie is giving away crypto prizes including Bitcoin and NFTs. California college basketball fans can test their knowledge and enter a bracket for $10 for a shot at Bitcoin. Before the first round tips off, MyBookie is handing out one free bracket entry for all members that enter two brackets.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click on the button below to claim your free California sports betting bonus at MyBookie.
Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
UCLA is a dark horse in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. After a trip to the Final Four last season, look for the Bruins to complete another deep March Madness run this year. The Bruins secured the No. 4 seed in the East and should have an easy first round matchup against Akron. With the No.1 ranked defense and No.2 ranked offense in the PAC-12 Conference, look for the Bruins to have another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Take UCLA to make it to the Elite Eight.
Click on the button below to place your free college basketball bets on March Madness at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
