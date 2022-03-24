March Madness
How to Bet on March Madness in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites
This will be the first March Madness that single game betting in Canada is legal. For the first time, college basketball fans can sign up to online sportsbooks to claim bonuses for sports betting in Canada. With March Madness heading into the Sweet 16, the best sports betting sites in Canada are giving away free bets for the NCAA Tournament. Below, we’ll break down the best sites for sports betting Canada has to offer for March Madness in 2022.
The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
Most people have already busted their March Madness brackets. However, college basketball fans can still profit during the Sweet 16 by cashing in on the top sports betting bonuses available in Canada. With up to $5,775 in bonus cash up for grabs ahead of the Sweet 16, fans in Canada can minimize their risk and maximize their profits online during March Madness.
Below, we’ll go over some of the best Canada sports betting sites and the bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- ShangriLa– $500 Betting Bonus + 6 Free Bets for March Madness
- BetVictor– $300 Sports Betting Offer + $120 in Free Bets
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- PowBet – $150 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on the NCAA Tournament
How to Bet on March Madness in Canada
Single game sports betting is legal in Canada, which means that basketball fans can bet on their favorite Sweet 16 teams during March Madness. New users can sign up and receive betting bonuses that allow them to bet on sports for free.
Next, we’ll guide people new to sports betting in Canada through the signup process. To learn how to bet on March Madness in Canada and claim free bets for the Sweet 16, read on below.
- Pick a Canadian betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Canada sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in Canada
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Canada
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +230 | Kansas +525 | Arizona +600
March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022
Each of the top four seeds have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the West Region. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga managed to advance against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.
No. 2 seed Duke used a late run to escape versus Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.
On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory against Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.
Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the March Madness odds from BetOnline, one of the best sports betting sites in Canada.
March Madness Sweet 16 Teams
Odds to Win March Madness
BetOnline Free Play
Gonzaga
+230
Kansas
+525
Arizona
+600
Houston
+800
Purdue
+900
Texas Tech
+1200
Villanova
+1400
UCLA
+1400
Duke
+1600
North Carolina
+2800
The Best Canada March Madness Betting Sites| Canadian Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
🏆 Founded
2004
⭐ Expert Ranking
#1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For
Free Bets for March Madness in Massachusetts
💳 Payment Methods
Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time
Within 48 Hours
📃 License
Panama
📲 Mobile Betting
Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
2. Shangri La — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for March Madness
🏆 Founded
2016
⭐ Expert Ranking
#2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
✅ Recommended For
Single Game Betting In Ontario
💳 Payment Methods
Credit Card, Interac e-transfer, ecoPayz, ApplePay, AmazonPay, Cryptocurrency, and more
💸 Payout Time
Within 48 Hours
📃 License
Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting
Yes
Shangri La Promo Code Terms and Conditions
3. BetVictor — $300 in Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
🏆 Founded
1946
⭐ Expert Ranking
#3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
100% Matched Free Bet, Up To $300
✅ Recommended For
The Best March Madness Odds In Ontario
💳 Payment Methods
Visa, Mastercard, Interac e-Transfer, Paysafecard
💸 Payout Time
Within 48 Hours
📃 License
Gibraltar
📲 Mobile Betting
Yes
BetVictor Promo Code Terms and Conditions
Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
The best Canadian sports betting sites are giving college basketball fans something to cheer for with unbeatable sports betting bonuses for the Sweet 16. Canadians can boost their bankroll, collect free bets and enter March Madness bracket contests ahead of the second weekend of March Madness. With a trip to the Final Four on the line, we’ll break down the best sites for sports betting Canada has to offer ahead of the Sweet 16.
For more information about the best Canada sports betting bonuses available during March Madness, scroll down below.
Canadians can slam dunk their way to free March Madness bets at BetOnline. New members can receive up to $1,000 in free Canada sports betting bonuses on their qualifying deposit. BetOnline is also featuring three free college basketball bets including a player props, in-play and free matched mobile bet for the Sweet 16. In addition to three free March Madness bets, Canadians also have a shot to enter a Sweet 16 bracket at BetOnline, which offers $100,000 in cash prizes.
To claim your free Canada sports betting offers at BetOnline, click the button below.
When it comes to March Madness betting, Shangri La is the best place to start. Canadians trying to boost their bankroll can receive up to $500 in free March Madness bets at Shangri La. Compared to other Canada online gambling sites, Shangri La has more to offer during March Madness. Shangri La sportsbook is offering up to six free bets for March Madness in Canada. Canadians that stake $20 on any Sweet 16 game will receive $10 in free March Madness bets. Shangri La will reward players up to five times for any college basketball bet made during March Madness and give an extra $20 free bet for players that claim all five bonus offers.
Click below to claim your free March Madness bets at Shangri La, one of the best sports betting sites in Canada.
College basketball fans that want to profit off March Madness should sign up for an account with BetVictor. One of the only Canada sports betting apps that doesn’t require a rollover on bonus offers, BetVictor is the best online sportsbook in Canada for single game betting.
At BetVictor, new members can claim a matched free bet worth up to $300 on their first deposit. For March Madness, BetVictor is also giving away $120 in free March Madness bets to every player that places a $20 bet. Members can place their free bets to back their favourite Sweet 16 teams during March Madness. With no rollover requirements, Canadians can boost their bankroll and bet on sports for free at BetVictor
To claim your free March Madness betting bonuses at BetVictor, click on the button below.
Arizona suffered a scare versus TCU in Round 2 of March Madness but will face an even tougher test here. Houston is one of the top teams in the latest KenPom rankings. Despite being a No. 5 seed, the Cougars have the inside track on No. 1-seed Arizona heading into the Sweet 16.
The Wildcats are also a very young and inexperienced team, which means this game could be much closer than most people expect. The online sportsbooks in Canada agree, as Arizona is only a 1.5-point favourite over Houston.
Take the Cougars to win on the moneyline at +105 odds at BetOnline.
To claim three free bets plus up to $1,000 on your first deposit, sign up to BetOnline below.
NBA Team Salaries
