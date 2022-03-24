How to Bet on March Madness in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites

This will be the first March Madness that single game betting in Canada is legal. For the first time, college basketball fans can sign up to online sportsbooks to claim bonuses for sports betting in Canada. With March Madness heading into the Sweet 16, the best sports betting sites in Canada are giving away free bets for the NCAA Tournament. Below, we’ll break down the best sites for sports betting Canada has to offer for March Madness in 2022.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Most people have already busted their March Madness brackets. However, college basketball fans can still profit during the Sweet 16 by cashing in on the top sports betting bonuses available in Canada. With up to $5,775 in bonus cash up for grabs ahead of the Sweet 16, fans in Canada can minimize their risk and maximize their profits online during March Madness.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best Canada sports betting sites and the bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

How to Bet on March Madness in Canada

Single game sports betting is legal in Canada, which means that basketball fans can bet on their favorite Sweet 16 teams during March Madness. New users can sign up and receive betting bonuses that allow them to bet on sports for free.

Next, we’ll guide people new to sports betting in Canada through the signup process. To learn how to bet on March Madness in Canada and claim free bets for the Sweet 16, read on below.

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Canada

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +230 | Kansas +525 | Arizona +600

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Each of the top four seeds have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the West Region. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga managed to advance against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.

No. 2 seed Duke used a late run to escape versus Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory against Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the March Madness odds from BetOnline, one of the best sports betting sites in Canada.