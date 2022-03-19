How to Bet on March Madness in DC | The Best DC Sports Betting Sites

The second round of the NCAA Tournament will tip off on Saturday afternoon, giving college basketball fans another chance to get in on the madness in March. The NCAA Tournament First Round featured plenty of bracket-busting upsets, including No. 15-seed Saint Peter’s taking down the No. 2-seed Kentucky Wildcats. In DC, sports betting is limited to just one legally-regulated app, which routinely offers worse March Madness odds than the top online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in DC and claim sports betting offers for the second round of March Madness.

The Best DC Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

While the DC sports betting market is limited to one online sportsbook, the best March Madness betting sites are offering better NCAA Tournament odds, sports betting bonuses and contests to DC residents.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in DC

With the legalization of the DC sports betting market, college basketball fans can still get in on the March Madness action at top offshore sportsbooks. While there are limited betting options in DC, residents can find better sports betting bonuses and exclusive perks at the best March Madness betting sites online.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in DC and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a DC betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your DC sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in DC

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in DC

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +250 | Arizona +500

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Heading into Round 2, Gonzaga still holds the lead as NCAA Tournament favorites at +250. While the Bulldogs have unfinished business after failing to snatch the National Title last season. There is little value in taking such a heavy favorite.

College basketball fans in DC can find better value in top March Madness contenders including Arizona at +500, Kansas at +900, defending National Champions Baylor at +1000.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball fans earn a profit during March Madness. With Round 2 of March Madness set to tip off on Saturday, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends in the Second Round over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2019 Favorites ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2021 Over 56.3% 9 7 0 7.44% Since 2021 Favorites ATS 56.3% 9 7 0 7.44% Since 2018 Favorites ATS 54.2% 26 22 0 3.46% Since 2016 Under 50.0% 40 39 1 -3.25%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The opening round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of March Madness First Round upsets. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa. Meanwhile, Murray State’s overtime win over San Francisco ensures that at least one mid-major school will be represented in the Sweet 16 next week.

On the other hand, Wisconsin and Illinois survived scares in the opening round. The Badgers will take on No. 11 Iowa State in Round 2 while Illinois faces a tough matchup against No. 5-seed Houston.

Next, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds, lines and point spreads for every game in March Madness Round 2 below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Baylor vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Baylor cruised to a first round win over Norfolk St but will face a much tougher challenge versus North Carolina in the second round of March Madness. The Tar Heels finished the regular season strong and put together a convincing opening round victory versus Marquette. For the latest Baylor vs North Carolina odds, check out the NCAA Tournament betting lines from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Creighton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Creighton narrowly escaped with a first round win over San Diego St but will need to put together a much better performance to dethrone Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. The Jayhawks thumped Texas Southern in the first round of March Madness and appear to have a clear path to the Elite Eight. For the latest Kansas vs Creighton odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Tennessee vs Michigan Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a win in the First Four, Michigan cruised to a victory in its NCAA Tournament first round matchup versus No. 6-seed Colorado St. On the other hand, Tennessee is hoping to stay hot after winning the SEC Tournament and taking down Longwood to reach the Round of 32. For the latest Tennessee vs Michigan odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Providence vs Richmond Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Richmond upset No. 5-seed Iowa for one of the biggest March Madness first round upsets. The Spiders will have a chance to make it to the Sweet 16 with another upset win over Providence, which enters as only 2.5-point favorites despite being the No. 4-seed in the Midwest Region. For the latest Providence vs Richmond odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

UCLA vs Saint Mary’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 4-seed UCLA avoided an upset versus No. 13-seed Akron in the opening round, as Mick Cronin’s squad clamped down on the Zips’ offense and sealed the victory with a late-game run. Meanwhile, Saint Mary’s took advantage of a fatigued Indiana team on route to a blowout win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. For the latest UCLA vs Saint Mary’s odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Murray State vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

This will be one of the most exciting games to watch in Round 2 of March Madness. Both teams come into this matchup fresh off of overtime wins in the first round. Murray St beat San Francisco in overtime while Saint Peter’s shocked the college basketball landscape and busted a handful of brackets by upsetting No. 2-seed Kentucky. For the latest Murray State vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

Arkansas vs New Mexico St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a close win over Vermont in the first round of March Madness, Arkansas will face another tough test against New Mexico St. The Aggies won the WAC Tournament and then beat major conference opponent UConn in the first round. With a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, can New Mexico St pull off another upset win in Round 2 of March Madness? For the latest Arkansas vs New Mexico St odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Gonzaga vs Memphis Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga handled its business versus Georgia St in the opening round but will be challenged by one of the hottest teams in the nation on Saturday night. Memphis has won 13 of its last 15 games, including a convincing first round victory over Boise St. For the latest Gonzaga vs Memphis odds, check out the NCAA Tournament betting lines from BetOnline below.

Illinois vs Houston Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being the higher seed, No. 4 Illinois will be the underdog in its second round game versus No. 5-seed Houston. The Fighting Illini narrowly avoided an upset in the first round versus Chattanooga while Houston put together a dominant first round performance versus UAB. For the latest Illinois vs Houston odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Ohio State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio St pulled out a victory versus Loyola Chicago in a low-scoring first round matchup. However, Villanova comes into March Madness as one of the nation’s top offensive teams, ranking No. 9 in the nation in adjusted offensive rating. The Wildcats are fresh off of a 20-point win over Delaware in the first round. For the latest Villanova vs Ohio State odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.

Duke vs Michigan St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arguably the most high-profile matchup in Round 2 of March Madness, head coaches Tom Izzo and Mike Kryzewski will meet for the final time in the NCAA Tournament. Coach K has traditionally gotten the better of Izzo but the Spartans aren’t going to go away quietly against No. 2-seed Duke. Michigan St escaped the first round with a one-point win over Davidson while Duke beat Cal St Fullerton 78-61 to set up Sunday’s marquee matchup. For the latest Duke vs Michigan St odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Wisconsin vs Iowa St Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Both teams are coming off of close winz in the first round of March Madness. Wisconsin avoided an upset with a 67-60 win over Colgate while Iowa St fended off a feisty LSU team to make it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Check out the latest Wisconsin vs Iowa St odds from BetOnline below.

Texas Tech vs Notre Dame Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a First Four win over Rutgers, Notre Dame put together an impressive performance to upset Alabama in the first round. Meanwhile, Texas Tech cruised to a 35-point win versus Montana St. With a potential Sweet 16 berth on the line, can Notre Dame pull off another upset win in Round 2 of March Madness? For the latest Texas Tech vs Notre Dame odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline, one of the top March Madness betting sites.

Auburn vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC wasn’t highly regarded during the regular season, and as a result, Miami was pegged as a No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region. However, the Hurricanes have had plenty of experience in close games this season and remain one of the NCAA Tournament’s most dangerous teams. The Hurricanes pulled off another close victory versus USC in the first round while No. 2-seed Auburn is fresh off an easy win versus Jacksonville St. For the latest Auburn vs Miami odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Purdue vs Texas Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue stumbled its way into the NCAA Tournament but got back on the winning track with a 22-point win over Yale. Meanwhile, Texas ousted ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech in the first round. For the latest Purdue vs Texas odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Arizona vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 1 seed Arizona took down Wright St in the first round while TCU cruised to a 27-point win over Seton Hall in the No. 8 vs No. 9 matchup in the South Region. Can TCU dethrone top-seeded Arizona on Sunday? For the latest Arizona vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

There have been plenty of upsets during the first round of March Madness. With the No.2-seed Kentucky falling to No.15-seed St. Peter’s. While there is an average of six upsets in the round, college basketball fans should expect to see another three more upsets.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

With up and coming Cinderella stories, half the field of 32 are No.10-seeds and lower. Look for a few underdogs to prevail in Round 2.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best DC March Madness Betting Sites| DC Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

College basketball fans that missed out on the first round can still get in on the action during the first weekend of March Madness. The best DC sportsbooks are handing out free sports betting bonuses, free NCAAB bets and bracket entries for March Madness.

Below, we’ll go over the best DC sports betting bonuses available during March Madness.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

After winning the Big 12 Conference, Kansas is on fire heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks have an easy path to the Championship with no real contest until the Elite Eight and a potential matchup with Auburn. While Bill Self and Kansas had a disappointing March Madness appearance last year with a Round Two exit. Look for the Jayhawks to put it all on the deck and take care of some unfinished business. Take Kansas to make it to the National Championship Match.

