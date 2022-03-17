How to Bet on March Madness in FL | Best Florida Sports Betting Sites

Talks to open up the Florida sports betting market have halted but college basketball fans can still profit off of bracket-busting upsets during the NCAA Tournament. The Sunshine State has one major conference team, No. 10 Miami (FL), participating in March Madness. The top offshore sportsbooks are giving away special sports betting offers for Florida residents that sign up ahead of March Madness. To learn more about how to bet on March Madness at the best Florida sports betting sites, scroll down below.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The best Florida sportsbooks are offering March Madness bracket contests with exclusive crypto prizes. College basketball fans in Florida have a shot at Bitcoin, NFTs and $75,000 at the best March Madness betting sites.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Florida

With the Florida sports betting market halted, college basketball fans can still bet on their favorite teams during March Madness at regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Florida and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Florida sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in FL

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Florida

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

While there isn’t much value in taking the NCAA Tournament favorite, Gonzaga at +285 odds. College basketball fans can find more attractive outright odds for teams like Duke at +1600, Kansas at +1100, or defending national champion Baylor at +1400.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is known for big upsets and Cinderella stories. On average, almost 10 upsets happen during the first weekend of March Madness.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Seeds 10 through 12 tend to do more damage in the first round than some of the other low NCAA Tournament seeds. While No. 12 seeds have produced an upset in the first round 35.4 percent of the time, that number drops to just 21.5 percent for No. 13 seeds.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Florida March Madness Betting Sites| FL Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

With Miami (FL) representing the Sunshine State, the top offshore sportsbooks are giving away bigger and betting Florida sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans.

For more information on the best Florida sports betting bonuses available during March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

At BetOnline, Florida residents can claim up to $1,000 in free March Madness bets for the first round of the NCAA Tournament 2022. College basketball fans can also cash in free NCAAB bets like a players props and live bet. BetOnline is also featuring one of the best March Madness bracket contests on the Florida sports betting market. With $250,000 cash prizes, Florida residents can enter their March Madness bracket for a chance at the first prize of $75,000.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

At XBet, college basketball fans can receive $500 in March Madness bets. XBet has reduced juice on their college basketball betting lines. XBet is also offering a free bracket entry to their March Madness betting contest with a $10,000 prize.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers a wide variety of sports betting bonuses, contests, and competitive March Madness odds. MyBookie takes less vig on college basketball betting lines. New members can receive up to $1,000 in sports betting bonuses ahead of March Madness. For the NCAA Tournament 2022, MyBookie is giving away cryptocurrency prizes during their March Madness bracket contest. With buy-ins as low as $10, Florida residents have a shot at Bitcoin and NFTs for every bracket entry. Members will also receive one free bonus entry for every two bracket entries.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The Miami Hurricanes sit at the No. 10 seed in the Midwest. While the Hurricanes finished the regular season strong, winning 8 of their last 10. They came up short in the ACC Conference Tournament losing to Duke 80-76 but come into March Madness with more experience in close games than perhaps any other team. Look for the Hurricanes to pull off an upset in the first round against USC. Take Miami on the moneyline in the first round of March MAdness.

