Indiana sports betting fans will be cheering on the Hoosiers as they take on Saint Mary’s in the first round of March Madness. Sportsbooks in the Hoosier State have been thriving since Indiana sports betting became legal in 2019. In this article, we will dive into how to bet on March Madness in Indiana, and how to cash in on the very best Indiana sportsbook offers along the way.

The Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

After its First Four win, Indiana has a chance to become a Cinderella story in the NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Indiana

Leading scorer Trayce-Jackson Davis stayed hot against Wyoming, finishing with 29 points and nine rebounds in a 66-58 Hoosiers’ win. Jackson-Davis come in averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, making him one of the prospects to watch in the NCAA Tournament first round.

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Indiana

Below, you’ll find out how to watch March Madness games in Indiana and live stream the NCAA Tournament.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

While the most shocking upsets in the NCAA tournament have historically come in the opening rounds, recent data has shown that the biggest upsets have had a tendency to take place in the later rounds, specifically the fourth round. Since 2018, the betting underdog has won half of the last twelve games in the round of the elite eight.

For a complete breakdown of round-by-round data since the current format came into use in 1985, scroll down to read the table below.



Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Since 2019, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 60.4% rate in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, going 39-25 ATS for a profit of just over +10 units in that stretch.

To find out more about how lower seeds have performed in the NCAA tournament, check out the table below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Indiana March Madness Betting Sites| IN Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

March Madness 2022 is finally here and Indiana sports betting fans both new and old can get in on the action in more ways than one. If betting on the outright tournament winner isn’t your thing, and you have a better feel for the games as they are happening then we’ve got exactly what you’re looking for. Indiana sportsbooks offer great live in-game odds so your NCAA tournament betting action can continue right up until tipoff and even as the games are taking place.

To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Indiana, while cashing in on great Indiana sportsbook promotions for March Madness, continue reading as we review the very best Indiana sports betting sites available.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Betting on the NCAA tournament for the entire stretch of March Madness takes endurance and dedication. It also takes discipline to stick around when the going gets tough. The best strategy to implement when betting on March Madness 2022 is the sacred ‘dog or pass’ tactic, or only betting on underdogs you think can win the game outright, to cover the betting spread. However, there has historically been a case to be made for betting on the favorites against the spread in the second round of the NCAA tournament, as the market tends to overvalue certain teams that have performed well in their opening-round games. A bettor who has backed all ATS underdogs in the first round, and all ATS favorites in the second round, since 2019, has turned a profit of over 14 units, cashing at a 60% rate along the way. This year, try your luck at only betting underdogs, with the exception of the second round of the NCAA tournament.

