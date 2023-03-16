Looking to place a bet on March Madness? Then look no further. We have everything you need to know about how to bet and most importantly where to bet in Maine.

We will also show you where to find the best odds and how to take advantage of impressive sports betting offers including how to get completely free bets for March Madness.

Best March Madness Sports Betting Sites In Maine

BetOnline – Generous welcome offer and best Prop Betting Lines for March Madness BetUS – Impressive sign-up bonus and best Sweet Sixteen Markets for March Madness Everygame – With three decades of sportsbook experience, Everygame has an enticing March Madness welcome bonus JazzSports – Free to enter March Madness Bracket Contest and generous welcome offer Bovada – Best Futures Betting Market and competitive odds for March Madness LuckyBlock – Best Points Spread Betting Market and easiest sign-up for March Madness MyBookie – A new kid on the block with a great reputation, this site has a great range of Futures bets for March Madness

Latest Maine Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting has not yet been approved in the state of Maine, you are still able to place March Madness bets in Maine by using our recommended sportsbooks.

Not only are you allowed to place March Madness wagers, but you will find these sites have many advantages over traditional bookies.

Benefits include exclusive March Madness markets that you won’t find anywhere else, more competitive odds, early lines, and most importantly there are no bet restrictions.

You are not restricted from betting on a college team in your state and Player Props can be wagered on College Players plus the sign-up process is super simple with no KYC checks either.

How To Bet On March Madness In Maine

March Madness Betting Options in Maine with our Recommended Sportsbooks

March Madness is the second biggest sports betting event in the world, second only to the Super Bowl. And that is because of the vast number of markets you can place a bet on.

Sports betting sites such as BetOnline offer over 300+ markets for this event per game. So whether you enjoy the Futures Market, Prop Bets, Same Game Parlays, Team Specials, or anything else, you will likely be able to bet on it at March Madness.

The beauty of using our recommended sports betting sites is that there are NO restrictions on College Prop bets, something you will struggle to find elsewhere.

How To Get A March Madness Free Bet In Maine

Not only can you access these vast markets for March Madness, including unlimited College Prop bets, but you can also get completely free bets too. Follow these simple steps below to get the most value out of your March Madness experience.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for March Madness betting

1. BetOnline March Madness Maine Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have an excellent reputation in sports betting and offer a huge range of March Madness markets particularly Props bets. Their incredibly generous welcome bonus is available to anyone who places a minimum $55 deposit. One you deposit, you will receive 50% of that back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive and impressive $1000 in free bets.

2. BetUS March Madness Maine Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are an all-round excellent sports betting site and have hundreds of markets for March Madness. They are user-friendly for both desktop and mobile and are offering an enticing 125% deposit bonus for new customers. Deposit $100 or more and receive 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus as well up to $2500.

3. Everygame March Madness Maine Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame is the original online sports betting site that many still consider to be the best. They have all the March Madness betting markets you could want and some great odds too. Don’t miss out on their $750 welcome bonus which gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits.

4. Jazz Sports March Madness Maine Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports has been a reputable online gaming platform since 1994 offering wagering on all US Sports and a great variety of international events with amazingly competitive lines on March Madness and much more. They offer excellent cash bonuses for all players, professional or recreational alike, not to mention a Welcome Bonus of 50% of your initial deposit up to $1000.

5. Bovada March Madness Maine Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada offer some of the most competitive odds for March Madness and specialise in the Futures Market. They also have a brilliant Prop builder too so you can really mix up the bets to suit you. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency, but the best welcome offer gives players a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 when you deposit with cryptocurrency.

6. Lucky Block March Madness Maine Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on March Madness Without KYC

Lucky Block have the least hassle-free sign up of any online sports betting site, there are no KYC checks and only the basic details are needed to sign up. Once registered, you can deposit anonymously with cryptocurrency if that’s your preference, and you will get access to those early March Madness lines, great odds and, what’s even better, zero betting restrictions.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

7. MyBookie March Madness Maine Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your March Madness off to a great start with the MyBookie welcome offer giving you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a great range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from.

March Madness Outright Odds

The top 10 favourites to win March Madness on the BetOnline site are as follows. These odds are correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Houston +700

Alabama +750

Kansas +900

UCLA +900

Purdue +1200

Baylor +1400

Arizona +1600

Tennessee +1800

Gonzaga +2000

Connecticut +2000