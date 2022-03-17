How to Bet on March Madness in NE | Nebraska Sports Betting Sites

March Madness 2022 has finally arrived and Nebraska sports betting fans will get to experience the NCAA tournament from a whole new perspective. This year’s NCAA tournament will be the first since Nebraska sports betting has become endorsed as state-law. Now, Nebraska sportsbooks are offering great March Madness free bets and bonus rewards to new customers across the Beef State. To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in Nebraska, continue reading as we break down the best Nebraska sports betting sites available.

The Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or just learning how to bet on March Madness in Nebraska, the best online sportsbooks are the best place to get started. With the first round of March Madness tipping off on Thursday, the best sports betting sites in Nebraska are giving away special bonuses and promotions for the Big Dance.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and Nebraska sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Nebraska

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Nebraska and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an NE betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Nebraska sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OR

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Nebraska

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The best Nebraska sports betting sites offer the best March Madness odds and promotions for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. New users can sign up for one of the top Nebraska sportsbook and receive up to $3,125 in sports betting bonuses for the Big Dance.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.



March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.



Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Nebraska sports betting sites for March Madness.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.



Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?



Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Nebraska sports betting sites.



Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.



Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the top Nebraska sportsbooks for March Madness betting.



USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.



Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.



Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.



Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Nebraska sports betting sites.



LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.



Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.



Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline, one of the top Nebraska sports betting apps for the NCAA Tournament.



Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top March Madness betting sites.



How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

When betting on the NCAA tournament it is wise to rely on long-term historical betting trends to guide you when placing your wagers on the biggest games of the college basketball season. While the betting underdog has been known to come through in big instances in the opening rounds of March Madness, recent results have shown that the later rounds are when upsets have occurred on a more consistent basis. Since 2016, across the last seven games of the NCAA tournament, the underdog has cashed at a 63% rate against the spread, going 22-12-1 ATS in that stretch.

For a complete round-by-round breakdown of March Madness upsets since the 64 team format began in 1985, check out the table below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Nebraska March Madness Betting Sites| NE Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

Since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament, the betting underdog has cashed at a 61% rate in the first round of March Madness, going 39-25 ATS in that stretch. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed in the first round of March Madness, check out the table below.

Bet on college basketball in Nebraska for March Madness 2022 and cash in on some of the best Nebraska sportsbook betting offers available for the entire NCAA tournament. If you’re brand new to online gambling, there are a number of options for both the casual observer and the seasoned expert. Nebraska sports betting apps offer in-game props for every match-up during March Madness 2022, as well as half-time bets such as second-half team totals, and even live odds on games as they are happening.

To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in Nebraska, continue reading as we explore the best Nebraska sports betting options available for March Madness 2022.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness





🏆 Founded 2004
⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Nebraska
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Nebraska sports betting site available for March Madness 2022. NE residents who sign-up with BetOnline now will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free March Madness bet of up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device.

Get in on the March Madness 2022 action with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013
⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Nebraska
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on college basketball in Nebraska for the entire month of March with XBet, one of the most easy-to-use Nebraska sportsbooks available. If you're brand new to sports betting, XBet is the place for you. Nebraska residents who sign-up with XBet to bet on March Madness will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free entry into the XBracket for a chance to win $10,000 in prizes.

Click the link below to register with XBet now.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003
⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in Nebraska
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball betting in Nebraska has soared in popularity as of late, with state legalization coming into effect back in May of 2021. One of the best Nebraska online gambling sites, MyBookie is now offering great loyalty rewards to existing customers, along with free bets to new Nebraska sports betting fans. Sign-up with MyBookie today and NE residents will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000.

MyBookie is currently offering customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC in their annual MyBracket NCAA touranment prediction contest.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Last year’s NCAA tournament saw 20 of the 32 games in the first round go Under the betting total. In this year’s tournament, as games are being played infront of capacity crowds once again, the bookies may over-adjust on the betting totals, which could give another great opportunity for Under bettors in this year’s tournament. Try your luck and bet unders in the first round of March Madness 2022.

To place your free NCAA tournament bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.