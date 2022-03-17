NCAA
How to Bet on March Madness in NY | Best New York Sports Betting Sites
Some of the best brands of college basketball will be played on the court this week during the 2022 NCAA Tournament. In a one-and-done format, the best college basketball teams in the country will compete to keep their season alive and a shot at the National Championship. Now that New York sports betting is legal, college basketball fans can find the best sports betting bonuses and free NCAAB bets at the best March Madness betting sites. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in New York and benefit from $6,375 in free NCAAB bets.
The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
The best New York sportsbooks are handing out free March Madness bets during the first round. College basketball fans that want to get in on the action can boost their bankroll at the best March Madness betting sites before placing their bets.
Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Bet on March Madness in New York
Now that New York is officially taking sports bets, the top offshore sportsbooks are offering college basketball fans better NCAA Tournament odds, bigger March Madness bonuses, and exclusive perks.
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in New York and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick a NY betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your New York sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NY
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in New York
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
Gonzaga is the March Madness favorite coming in at +285 odds. While there is little value for New York bettors to take the Bulldogs, other top contenders are priced attractively. College basketball teams like Kentucky at + odds, Arizona at + odds, and Duke at +1600 odds have great chances at the National Championship.
Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
Cinderella stories are one of the best narratives in March Madness. Where underdogs prove their worth against major conference teams. On average, there are about six March Madness upsets that occur during the first round. New York bettors can take a look at last week’s conference tournaments to have a better idea of how teams are performing.
Below, we’ll break down the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
During the first round, the No.10 seed, No. 11, and No. 12 seed have the highest probability of pulling off a March Madness upset.
To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best New York March Madness Betting Sites| NY Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
With Rutgers making it past the First Four, the best New York sportsbooks are handing out free March Madness betting bonuses for the first round. College basketball fans can boost their bankroll and bet on a wide variety of NCAA Tournament props including regional winner, furthest No. 1 seed to make it, conference to win NCAA championship, and more.
For more information on the best New York sports betting bonuses available during March Madness, scroll down below.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
