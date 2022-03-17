How to Bet on March Madness in NY | Best New York Sports Betting Sites

Some of the best brands of college basketball will be played on the court this week during the 2022 NCAA Tournament. In a one-and-done format, the best college basketball teams in the country will compete to keep their season alive and a shot at the National Championship. Now that New York sports betting is legal, college basketball fans can find the best sports betting bonuses and free NCAAB bets at the best March Madness betting sites. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in New York and benefit from $6,375 in free NCAAB bets.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The best New York sportsbooks are handing out free March Madness bets during the first round. College basketball fans that want to get in on the action can boost their bankroll at the best March Madness betting sites before placing their bets.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in New York

Now that New York is officially taking sports bets, the top offshore sportsbooks are offering college basketball fans better NCAA Tournament odds, bigger March Madness bonuses, and exclusive perks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in New York and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a NY betting site from this page
Sign up to get your New York sports betting bonus for March Madness
Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NY

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in New York

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Gonzaga is the March Madness favorite coming in at +285 odds. While there is little value for New York bettors to take the Bulldogs, other top contenders are priced attractively. College basketball teams like Kentucky at + odds, Arizona at + odds, and Duke at +1600 odds have great chances at the National Championship.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Cinderella stories are one of the best narratives in March Madness. Where underdogs prove their worth against major conference teams. On average, there are about six March Madness upsets that occur during the first round. New York bettors can take a look at last week’s conference tournaments to have a better idea of how teams are performing.

Below, we’ll break down the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

During the first round, the No.10 seed, No. 11, and No. 12 seed have the highest probability of pulling off a March Madness upset.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best New York March Madness Betting Sites| NY Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

With Rutgers making it past the First Four, the best New York sportsbooks are handing out free March Madness betting bonuses for the first round. College basketball fans can boost their bankroll and bet on a wide variety of NCAA Tournament props including regional winner, furthest No. 1 seed to make it, conference to win NCAA championship, and more.

For more information on the best New York sports betting bonuses available during March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The top New York sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering some of the best March Madness betting bonuses. College basketball fans can take advantage of three free bets including a player's prop, in-play bet and matched mobile bet for March Madness. In addition, new members can claim $1,000 in free March Madness bets during the first weekend. BetOnline also features overtime insurance on all under bets, as well as a bracket buster refund for the first round of March Madness. With a wide variety of March Madness betting bonuses, BetOnline comes through in the clutch for college basketball players trying to capitalize on the first weekend.

BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best New York sports betting apps, XBet is giving away free March Madness free bets to college basketball fans during the first round. For first-time customers in New York, XBet is handing out $500 in free NCAAB bets on their first deposit. In addition to boosting bankrolls, XBet also features the most competitive NCAA Tournament odds and betting lines. College basketball fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of New York sports betting bonuses at XBet including weekly reloads, rebates, and more.

XBet, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For college basketball fans in New York, the best March Madness betting sites like MyBookie are offering the most competitive NCAA Tournament odds. Sharp bettors that want to maximize profits on every bet should start by signing up to MyBookie. For the Empire State, MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in free New York sports betting bonuses during the first round of March Madness.

MyBookie, one of the best New York online gambling sites.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

After winning the Big 12 conference tournament, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are set up for a big run in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks enter as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest on a five game win streak. With no contest until a potential Elite Eight matchup against Auburn. Take the Kansas Jayhawks to make the Final Four.

BetOnline, one of the best New York sports betting sites.