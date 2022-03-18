Even though the first round of March Madness tipped off on Thursday, college basketball fans in the Tar Heel State can still get in on the action at the best North Carolina sportsbooks. While North Carolina sports betting laws are limited to in-person sportsbooks, the best March Madness betting sites online are welcoming residents with some of the best sports betting bonuses and contests on the market. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in North Carolina and claim $6,375 in free NCAAB bets.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

With bracket busting upsets in the first round, college basketball fans have another chance to enter their bracket. With large cash prizes and sports betting bonuses, the Tar Heel State can have the best March Madness betting experience.

Below, we'll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in North Carolina

For college basketball fans that want to skip the line at in-person sportsbooks, offshore sportsbooks are welcoming North Carolina residents with sports betting bonuses for March Madness.

Below, we'll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in North Carolina and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a NC betting site
Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
Sign up to get your North Carolina sports betting bonus for March Madness
Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in NC

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in North Carolina

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

After a convincing win over red hot Georgia State, Gonzaga are heavy NCAA Tournament favorites at +250 odds. With little to no value in taking the Bulldogs, top March Madness contenders are priced attractively across the board. Among them, Arizona with +500 odds, Kansas at +900, Duke at +1600 odds.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.



Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines below.



Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?



Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart below.



Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Region. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines below.



Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart below.



USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn't get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines below.



Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. Virginia Tech vs Texas odds are listed as a pick'em.



Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines below.



Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke's odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart below.



LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU.



Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines below.



Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds below.



Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines below.



How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

With the best teams in the nation competing in the NCAA Tournament, upsets and underdogs are bound to happen. On the biggest college basketball stage, mid-major schools have a chance to show their worth among the best of them. While most upsets happen during the first round for an average of 6 games, Cinderella stories shock the world with deep runs and even bigger upsets.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

In March Madness history, the No.10, No.11, No. 12 seeds all have the best chance of pulling off an upset. While it’s rare to see No. 1 or No. 2 seed fall, after the first day of Round One, college basketball fans have already witnessed bracket busting upsets.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best North Carolina March Madness Betting Sites| NC Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

North Carolina residents that want more action than brackets can bet on the NCAA Tournament. With free NCAAB bets and the best selection on NCAA props including regional winners, conference to take the championship, North Carolina residents can turn their knowledge into cold hard cash.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

While the NCAA Tournament already tipped off, the first day was filled with some surprising upsets. With the rest of the teams competing today, college basketball fans can cash in on better odds before the Round of 32. Head coach Mike Krzyzweski is making his final NCAA Tournament appearance. The legendary Coach K has an unprecedented 42 year career amassing five National titles.

While Duke lost in the championship match of the ACC Tournament, the Blue Devils secured the No. 2 seed in the west. The ACC conference was snubbed during Selection Sunday, look for the Blue Devils to bounce back and win Coach K his sixth National Championship. Take Duke at +1600 odds before the books change their odds.

Click on the button below to place your March Madness bets.