How to Bet on March Madness in OH | Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Ohio sports betting is legal but still needs some time to get off of the ground. With a timeline set for the beginning of the football season, residents that want to bet on March Madness in Ohio can still do so with some of the top online sportsbooks. The state has two teams in the Big Dance, No. 7 seed Ohio State, No. 13 seed Akron, and both have a chance to make some noise in their respective regions. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on March Madness in Ohio and claim up to $6,375 in sports betting bonuses for the NCAA Tournament.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

It’s bracket season! The best Ohio sports betting sites are giving free entries to best March Madness bracket contests in the country with big cash prizes, Bitcoin and NFT prizes. Bracket contests are the easiest way for college basketball fans to make money during March Madness.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Ohio

While Ohio falls behind other states in legalizing sports betting, the Buckeye State can still bet on March Madness at regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Ohio and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a OH betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Ohio sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OH

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Ohio

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Gonzaga comes into the NCAA Tournament as favorites for another straight year at +285 odds. The Bulldogs have unfinished business after losing in the Championship match to Baylor last year. Look for the Bulldogs to pull another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, Ohio State comes in with +20000 and Akron at +100000 odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament. While both Ohio teams are longshots to win March Madness 2022, they both have a chance to make it past the first round.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Legends are made in the first round of March Madness. With bracket-busting upsets and buzzer beaters, it’s hard to match the excitement of the NCAA Tournament, especially on the first weekend.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Next, we’ll break down how each of the lower seeds has fared in their bid to pull off March Madness first round upsets.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Ohio March Madness Betting Sites| OH Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

With both Akron and Ohio State competing in the NCAA Tournament, the top March Madness betting sites are offering free college basketball bets and sports betting bonuses to the Buckeye State. College basketball fans can boost their bankroll ahead of March Madness at the best Ohio sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over the best Ohio sports betting bonuses available at top March Madness betting sites.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Ohio State holds the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. With a first round matchup against No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago. The Buckeyes started off hot with big wins over top March Madness contenders like Duke, Wisconsin, and Illinois. However, they have not been consistent down the stretch. After a rough finish to end the regular season, the Buckeyes look to bounce back in a big way during the first weekend. Take Ohio State on the moneyline.

