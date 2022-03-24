How to Bet on March Madness in ON | Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites

The Ontario sports betting market is set to open up to more than 15 legal sportsbooks on April 4. While sports betting in Ontario is legal, Canadians have only been able to place bets on March Madness online through provincial lottery corporations, which offer worse Sweet 16 odds than the best sports betting sites in Canada. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Sweet 16 during March Madness with the best Ontario sports betting sites and claim $5,775 in betting bonuses ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

By the Sweet 16, most college basketball fans have already watched their brackets bust but that doesn’t mean that they can’t profit from the games this week.

Now that single game sports betting in Ontario is legal, it has never been easier to place bets on March Madness in Canada. The best Ontario sports betting sites are giving away huge bonuses to college basketball fans. Basketball fans can place single game bets on their favorites teams during the March Madness Sweet 16 round and claim free bets for the NCAA Tournament.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best Ontario sports betting sites and the bonus offers available for March Madness.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness ShangriLa– $500 Betting Bonus + 6 Free Bets for March Madness BetVictor– $300 Sports Betting Offer + $120 in Free Bets BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games PowBet – $150 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on the NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Ontario

Canadians can officially place bets on March Madness in Ontario at the best sports betting sites. The top Canadian sportsbooks are giving away betting bonuses and free bets that allow fans to bet on sports for free during March Madness.

Using these three easy steps, Canadians can claim their Ontario sports betting bonuses for the Sweet 16 ahead of Thursday’s tipoff.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Ontario and claim free college basketball bets.

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Ontario

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022

🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV

🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +230 | Kansas +525 | Arizona +600

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

The top four seeds in the West Region have advanced to the Sweet 16. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga avoided an upset against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.

No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best sites for sports betting Ontario has to offer.