March Madness
How to Bet on March Madness in ON | Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites
The Ontario sports betting market is set to open up to more than 15 legal sportsbooks on April 4. While sports betting in Ontario is legal, Canadians have only been able to place bets on March Madness online through provincial lottery corporations, which offer worse Sweet 16 odds than the best sports betting sites in Canada. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Sweet 16 during March Madness with the best Ontario sports betting sites and claim $5,775 in betting bonuses ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
By the Sweet 16, most college basketball fans have already watched their brackets bust but that doesn’t mean that they can’t profit from the games this week.
Now that single game sports betting in Ontario is legal, it has never been easier to place bets on March Madness in Canada. The best Ontario sports betting sites are giving away huge bonuses to college basketball fans. Basketball fans can place single game bets on their favorites teams during the March Madness Sweet 16 round and claim free bets for the NCAA Tournament.
Below, we’ll go over some of the best Ontario sports betting sites and the bonus offers available for March Madness.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- ShangriLa– $500 Betting Bonus + 6 Free Bets for March Madness
- BetVictor– $300 Sports Betting Offer + $120 in Free Bets
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- PowBet – $150 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on the NCAA Tournament
RELATED: March Madness Betting Websites
How to Bet on March Madness in Ontario
Canadians can officially place bets on March Madness in Ontario at the best sports betting sites. The top Canadian sportsbooks are giving away betting bonuses and free bets that allow fans to bet on sports for free during March Madness.
Using these three easy steps, Canadians can claim their Ontario sports betting bonuses for the Sweet 16 ahead of Thursday’s tipoff.
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Ontario and claim free college basketball bets.
- Click here to claim your Ontario sports betting bonus at BetOnline
- Sign up and deposit to get your betting bonus and free bets for March Madness
- Place your free bets on March Madness Sweet 16 teams
RELATED: How to Gamble on March Madness
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Ontario
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +230 | Kansas +525 | Arizona +600
March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022
The top four seeds in the West Region have advanced to the Sweet 16. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga avoided an upset against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.
No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.
On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.
Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best sites for sports betting Ontario has to offer.
RELATED: Best Odds to Win March Madness Single game betting in Ontario has been legal for a while but new sportsbooks are about to come to the province. Unlike most Canadian provinces, Ontario is opening up its online sports betting market to regulated sportsbooks in early April. Until then, the best Ontario sports betting sites are giving away unbeatable March Madness betting bonuses for the Sweet 16. College basketball fans in Ontario can receive free March Madness bets, bonus cash and odd boosts from the best online sportsbooks in Canada. To learn more about the best Ontario sports betting sites and the sign up bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below. BetOnline is making a splash on the Ontario sports betting market with free March Madness bets for the Sweet 16. Canadians can cash in three free NCAAB bets including a players prop, in-play and matched free mobile bet at BetOnline. Bettors can also take advantage of up to $1,000 in free Ontario sports betting bonuses ahead of March Madness Sweet 16 round. While most brackets have already been busted, BetOnline is giving college basketball fans have one more shot to enter their March Madness bracket for the Sweet 16. With $100,000 in cash prizes, it’s the easiest way to have fun and win money during March Madness. Click the link below to claim your free Ontario sports betting bonuses for March Madness at BetOnline. With the Sweet 16 tipping off on Thursday, college basketball fans in Ontario can get their hands on the best March Madness betting offers at Shangri La. New members in Ontario can receive a 100 percent deposit bonus of up to $500 in sports betting bonuses. Unlike other Ontario online sports betting sites, Shangri La also offers up to six free bets to college basketball fans during March Madness. With a 5+1 sports betting offer, basketball fans in Ontario can place bets on their favorite March Madness Sweet 16 teams for free. Canadians can also maximize their profits by capitalizing on the best March Madness odds for single game betting in Ontario. Click on the button below to bet on sports for free at Shangri La, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites. With excellent March Madness betting bonuses, Ontario residents can turn their March Madness knowledge into cold hard cash by betting at BetVictor. One of the best Ontario sports betting apps, BetVictor has a wide variety of March Madness sports betting bonuses available with low rollover requirements ahead of the Sweet 16. New members can take advantage of a $300 matched free bet on their first deposit. Exclusively for March Madness, college basketball fans can also cash in $120 in free March Madness bets when they place a $20 bet on the NCAA Tournament. To claim your free March Madness betting bonuses at BetVictor, click on the button below. With bracket-busting upsets during the first weekend, college basketball fans can gear up for a few more surprises in the Sweet 16. Houston has been a dark horse in the NCAA Tournament, sitting at the No. 5-seed in the South Region. The Cougars put together a 31-5 season record with a 15-3 mark in conference play under head coach Kelvin Sampson and are one of the top teams in the KenPom rankings. With the No.1 ranked offense and defense in the American Athletic Conference, Houston finished the season strong by taking home the AAC Tournament. While the Cougars dominated in the first weekend, their first test will be against No. 1-seed Arizona. The PAC-12 champions barely scraped by the first weekend and Houston has a chance to exploit the Wildcats’ inexperience on both ends of the floor. Take Houston to win on the moneyline (+105) and upset Arizona during the Sweet 16. Click on the button below to place your Sweet 16 bets at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites in Canada.
March Madness Sweet 16 Teams
Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
BetOnline Free Play
Gonzaga
+230
Kansas
+525
Arizona
+600
Houston
+800
Purdue
+900
Texas Tech
+1200
Villanova
+1400
UCLA
+1400
Duke
+1600
North Carolina
+2800
The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites| Ontario Sportsbooks for March Madness
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
🏆 Founded
2004
⭐ Expert Ranking
#1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For
Free Bets for March Madness in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods
Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time
Within 48 Hours
📃 License
Panama
📲 Mobile Betting
Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
2. Shangri La — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for March Madness
🏆 Founded
2016
⭐ Expert Ranking
#2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
✅ Recommended For
Single Game Betting In Ontario
💳 Payment Methods
Credit Card, Interac e-transfer, ecoPayz, ApplePay, AmazonPay, Cryptocurrency, and more
💸 Payout Time
Within 48 Hours
📃 License
Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting
Yes
Shangri La Promo Code Terms and Conditions
3. BetVictor — $300 Sports Betting Offer + $120 in Free Bets
🏆 Founded
1946
⭐ Expert Ranking
#3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
100% Matched Free Bet, Up To $300
✅ Recommended For
The Best March Madness Odds In Ontario
💳 Payment Methods
Visa, Mastercard, Interac e-Transfer, Paysafecard
💸 Payout Time
Within 48 Hours
📃 License
Gibraltar
📲 Mobile Betting
Yes
BetVictor Promo Code Terms and Conditions
Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
RELATED: Best Odds to Win March Madness
Single game betting in Ontario has been legal for a while but new sportsbooks are about to come to the province. Unlike most Canadian provinces, Ontario is opening up its online sports betting market to regulated sportsbooks in early April.
Until then, the best Ontario sports betting sites are giving away unbeatable March Madness betting bonuses for the Sweet 16. College basketball fans in Ontario can receive free March Madness bets, bonus cash and odd boosts from the best online sportsbooks in Canada.
To learn more about the best Ontario sports betting sites and the sign up bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.
BetOnline is making a splash on the Ontario sports betting market with free March Madness bets for the Sweet 16. Canadians can cash in three free NCAAB bets including a players prop, in-play and matched free mobile bet at BetOnline. Bettors can also take advantage of up to $1,000 in free Ontario sports betting bonuses ahead of March Madness Sweet 16 round.
While most brackets have already been busted, BetOnline is giving college basketball fans have one more shot to enter their March Madness bracket for the Sweet 16. With $100,000 in cash prizes, it’s the easiest way to have fun and win money during March Madness.
Click the link below to claim your free Ontario sports betting bonuses for March Madness at BetOnline.
With the Sweet 16 tipping off on Thursday, college basketball fans in Ontario can get their hands on the best March Madness betting offers at Shangri La. New members in Ontario can receive a 100 percent deposit bonus of up to $500 in sports betting bonuses. Unlike other Ontario online sports betting sites, Shangri La also offers up to six free bets to college basketball fans during March Madness. With a 5+1 sports betting offer, basketball fans in Ontario can place bets on their favorite March Madness Sweet 16 teams for free. Canadians can also maximize their profits by capitalizing on the best March Madness odds for single game betting in Ontario.
Click on the button below to bet on sports for free at Shangri La, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites.
With excellent March Madness betting bonuses, Ontario residents can turn their March Madness knowledge into cold hard cash by betting at BetVictor. One of the best Ontario sports betting apps, BetVictor has a wide variety of March Madness sports betting bonuses available with low rollover requirements ahead of the Sweet 16. New members can take advantage of a $300 matched free bet on their first deposit. Exclusively for March Madness, college basketball fans can also cash in $120 in free March Madness bets when they place a $20 bet on the NCAA Tournament.
To claim your free March Madness betting bonuses at BetVictor, click on the button below.
With bracket-busting upsets during the first weekend, college basketball fans can gear up for a few more surprises in the Sweet 16. Houston has been a dark horse in the NCAA Tournament, sitting at the No. 5-seed in the South Region. The Cougars put together a 31-5 season record with a 15-3 mark in conference play under head coach Kelvin Sampson and are one of the top teams in the KenPom rankings.
With the No.1 ranked offense and defense in the American Athletic Conference, Houston finished the season strong by taking home the AAC Tournament. While the Cougars dominated in the first weekend, their first test will be against No. 1-seed Arizona. The PAC-12 champions barely scraped by the first weekend and Houston has a chance to exploit the Wildcats’ inexperience on both ends of the floor. Take Houston to win on the moneyline (+105) and upset Arizona during the Sweet 16.
Click on the button below to place your Sweet 16 bets at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites in Canada.
NBA Team Salaries
Recent Posts
- XBet March Madness Free Bets – $500 Sweet 16 Betting Offer
- How to Bet on March Madness in ON | Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites
- BetOnline March Madness Free Bets- $1,000 Sweet Sixteen Betting Offer
- Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Odds, Preview, and Expert NBA Picks
- March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Odds, Trends, and KenPom Predictions
Trending Now
-
Main Page1 week ago
Thunder vs Spurs Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds
-
March Madness1 week ago
Rutgers vs Notre Dame Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks
-
NBA6 days ago
How to Bet on March Madness in TX | Best Texas Sports Betting Sites
-
NBA6 days ago
How to Bet on March Madness in SC | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites