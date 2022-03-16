How to Bet on March Madness in SC | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Bet on college basketball in South Carolina this week and cash in on a ton of South Carolina sports betting offers and free bets for March Madness 2022. The first round of the NCAA tournament tips off on Thursday, March 17th, and continues all month long. South Carolina sports betting has still not been legally authorized, despite multiple attempts by the state government to endorse it. Nevertheless, college basketball betting fans can get into the March Madness betting action with some of the best South Carolina sports betting apps.

To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in South Carolina, continue reading as we explore all of the best NCAA tournament betting options for SC residents.

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

College basketball fans in South Carolina can cash in on exclusive March Madness betting offers for the NCAA Tournament.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting sites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in South Carolina

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in South Carolina and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an SC betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in SC

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in South Carolina

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The betting underdog has cashed in half of the last twelve games in the round of the elite eight, dating back to 2018. Meanwhile, the ATS underdog has had success dating back even further than 2018 in the later rounds of the tournament. Since 2016, the betting underdog has covered the spread in the final seven games of the NCAA tournament at a 63% rate, going 22-12-1 ATS from the fourth round on, over the last five tournaments combined.

For a complete round-by-round breakdown of historical March Madness upsets since 1985, check out the information below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

To find out more about how lower seeds have performed in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, check out the table below.



NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best South Carolina March Madness Betting Sites| SC Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

South Carolina sports betting fans can bet on March Madness 2022 while cashing in on great betting offers and promotions from the top South Carolina sportsbooks. Continue reading as we go over the top three South Carolina sports betting sites for wagering on the NCAA tournament.

To find out more about how to bet on March Madness in South Carolina, scroll down to check out our South Carolina sportsbook reviews.

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline has become one of the most widely popular South Carolina sports betting sites in the industry. With almost twenty years of operation, BetOnline is a highly trusted platform for college basketball betting in South Carolina, while also offering customers both new and old great betting promotions all year round.

SC residents who register with BetOnline today will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet on March Madness when placing their first wager on from a mobile device.

Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more details.

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet makes betting on the NCAA tournament in South Carolina as easy as the sports betting gods intended. SC residents who sign-up with XBet now will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free entry into their $10,000 XBracket March Madness contest. Get in on the action with one of the most user friendly South Carolina sports betting platforms available now.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on college basketball in South Carolina with MyBookie to take advantage of some of the best offers available for South Carolina sports betting fans. MyBookie is the first South Carolina sportsbook to check out when searching for online gambling apps that allow bitcoin betting.

In fact, MyBookie is currently offering customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC, with their annual MyBracket NCAA tournament prediction contest. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more details.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

In thirty two games played in the first round of the NCAA tournament last year, the Under cashed at an astonishing 62% rate, with twenty games going below the betting underdog. This year, with games being played infront of capacity crowds once again, sportsbooks may be hesitant to raise the betting totals, which could create a betting opportunity for those wishing to wager on the Under once again in March Madness 2022.

To place your free bets with BetOnline for the NCAA touranment today, click the link below now.