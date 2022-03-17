How to Bet on March Madness in TX | Best Texas Sports Betting Sites

March Madness First Round tips off on Thursday afternoon. The Texas Longhorns enter as a No. 6 seed with an impending matchup versus No. 11 Virginia Tech. Texas sports betting remains a longshot but opinions are starting to shift in the Lone Star State. While it’s still a work-in-progress, sports betting in Texas has gained some momentum and could be legal by 2023. Still, that doesn’t mean Texans can’t bet on the Texas Longhorns during the 2022 NCAA Tournament. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness in Texas with the top sports betting sites, which are giving away free bets and bonus cash for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The best Texas sportsbooks are featuring some of the best March Madness bracket contests on the US sports betting market. With top prizes of $75,000, Bitcoin, and NFTs, March Madness bracket contests are the easiest way to make money on the NCAA Tournament.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament..

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Texas

Even though Texas sports betting is not legal, Texans can still bet on March Madness at safe and regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Texas and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Texas sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in TX

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Texas

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

With the bracket released, Texans have a better idea of potential matchups during the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga is the favorite heading into Thursday with +285 odds. However, on the road to the Championship, they will have to beat Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils at +1600. Meanwhile, the dark horse in the tournament Texas Tech has attractive odds at +2000.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament first round is set to tipoff on Thursday. College basketball fans can expect a handful of upsets in the opening round of the Big Dance. On average, there have been more than six first round March Madness upsets per year.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to 64 teams in 1985, scroll down below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The first round of the NCAA Tournament features more upsets than any other round, but which seeds tend to bust the most brackets?

The chart below details how each seed line has performed in the first round of March Madness.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Texas March Madness Betting Sites| TX Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

With three college basketball teams from Texas, No. 3 seed Texas Tech, No. 6 seed Texas and No. 9 seed TCU, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free Texas sports betting bonuses to the Lone Star State.

To learn more about the best Texas sports betting bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness



🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With a wide variety of free NCAAB bets and big Texas sports betting bonuses, BetOnline offers the best March Madness betting experience in the Lone Star State. Texans can cash in two college basketball bets including a free NCAAB players props and live bet during the first weekend. New members also receive $1,000 in March Madness betting bonuses on their first qualifying deposit. Texans just win at BetOnline. For the 2022 NCAA Tournament, BetOnline is featuring a March Madness betting contest with $250,000 in cash prizes. College basketball fans can enter their bracket for a shot at a $75,000 grand prize.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Texas sports betting bonuses at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans can dunk their way to the best Texas sports betting bonuses for March Madness at XBet. Texas residents can claim up to $500 in March Madness betting bonuses on their first deposit during the first round. Compared to other Texas online gambling sites, XBet offers the best live NCAA Tournament odds allowing Texans to maximize their profits during March Madness. XBet is also offering a free bracket entry to their March Madness betting contest. Texas residents can enter their March Madness bracket for a chance at $10,000 in cash prizes.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500

TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to receive your free college basketball bets at XBet, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is making a splash on the Texas sports betting market with some of the best March Madness bonuses. First-time customers in Texas receive $1,000 in March Madness betting bonuses on their first deposit. With the best NCAAB betting odds, sharp bettors win more money at MyBookie. The online sportsbook is also giving away cryptocurrency prizes during their March Madness bracket contest. Texans can enter their bracket for a shot at Bitcoin, NFTs, and more. For every two bracket entries, MyBookie is handing out one free bracket entry to the Lone Star State.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to enter your March Madness bracket at MyBookie, one of the best Texas sports betting apps.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

With the No. 1 ranked defense in the nation, Texas Tech is a force to be reckoned with in the NCAA Tournament. After losing to Kansas in the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament, the Red Raiders look to bounce back with an easy matchup against Montana State. Take Texas Tech to make it to the Sweet 16.

Click on the button below to place your free NCAA Tournament bets at BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.